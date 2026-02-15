Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It On February 16 Or 17? New Moon Date Confusion And Solar Eclipse Possibility Explained

The Hindu calendar no-moon night of Amavasya holds significant religious and ancestral value. The lunar phase occurs between Magha and Phalguna in February 2026.

The period serves as a time for people to perform Shradh rituals, which include worshiping their ancestors and giving to others. Devotees believe that Amavasya creates a perfect time for people to meditate and purify their hidden thoughts. The period of fasting or bathing in sacred rivers produces mental peace and brings spiritual benefits.

Exact Dates for Amavasya February 2026 Kab Hai

The new moon in February 2026 has a special celestial alignment that marks the end of the powerful Magha month. The Hindu Panchang states that when Amavasya is in February 2026 can be determined by observing the lunar transition, which happens on February 16 and February 17 of 2026.

The Tithi (lunar day) will start at sunset on February 16 and continue until sunrise on February 17. The morning of February 17 serves as the most religiously auspicious time for rituals according to those who perform Pitru Tarpan (ancestral offerings).

The Phalguna Amavasya celebration marks the beginning of the renewal season, which leads to the upcoming Holi festival that will occur two weeks later.

Rituals and Significance of Phalguna Amavasya 2026

People need to understand Phalguna Amavasya 2026 because it serves as a path for karmic purification. The day requires practitioners to observe moonless conditions, which create a “blank slate” for their practice.

A person should perform the ritual of lighting a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree to show respect for Saturn (Shani) and their ancestors. People give food, sesame seeds, and black clothes to help those in need because it helps them counteract Kaal Sarp Dosha.

The practice of meditation together with silence allows people to use nighttime energy for setting their intentions during the upcoming lunar cycle, which creates a balanced entry into the spring season.

Also Read: Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Fasting Rules, What To Eat And What To Avoid, Know Everything Before You Begin