Phone Tapping Scandal: Bandi Sanjay Accuses KCR Regime of Snooping on 6,500 People

In a sensational revelation, Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the previous BRS government, led by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), tapped the phones of over 6,500 individuals, including politicians, judges, contractors, bureaucrats, film personalities, and even family members of BRS leaders.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case, Bandi Sanjay expressed shock over the details shared by police during the inquiry.

“I am shocked to know that the KCR government tapped phones of more than 6,500 people. This includes myself, current CM Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao, ministers, MLAs, and even KCR’s own daughter Kavitha,” Sanjay said.

Bandi Sanjay further claimed that the phones of judges, one of whom was investigating the TSPSC Group-1 paper leak, were also tapped.

“Even the judge probing the TSPSC leak was under illegal surveillance. This is nothing short of constitutional murder,” he stated.

He said the KCR-led government used the SIB (Special Intelligence Bureau) as a tool for political espionage, blackmail, and extortion.

“The SIB is meant to track Maoist and terrorist activities, but KCR misused it to spy on opposition leaders, contractors, and even BRS leaders. They intimidated people and collected crores in bribes,” he alleged.

Bandi Sanjay also questioned why Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, whose phone was allegedly tapped as well, has not appeared before the SIT.

“Why hasn’t the CM given his statement to SIT? Why is he silent? Is he trying to protect KCR and his family?” he asked.

He accused both Congress and BRS of colluding to delay justice.

“Revanth is offering a clean chit to KCR. Both parties are dragging the case under the pretext of SIT investigation while avoiding direct action.”

The BJP leader demanded an immediate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the phone tapping scandal.

“Enough of these SIT dramas. This is a national security issue. The Congress government must write to the Center requesting a CBI investigation. If they do, the center is ready to order a probe,” he said.

He added that if CBI had direct access to investigate in Telangana, KCR and his son would have already been arrested.

Bandi Sanjay also raised questions over why no action was taken against SIB officials like Prabhakar Rao, Radhakishan Rao, and others.

“These are not just illegal acts; they are crimes against the very people of Telangana. These officers don’t deserve mercy; they must face the strictest punishment,” he demanded.

Referring to past elections, Sanjay alleged that during the 2023 polls, Rs 7 crore was seized from a Congress MP candidate in Khammam and crores more from other Congress leaders.

“What happened to that money? Was it pocketed by the tapping gang? Why hasn’t there been an ED probe?”

He claimed that even conversations about peaceful protests were intercepted, and police would arrive in advance to block them, indicating how deeply the surveillance network was embedded.

Sanjay said that due to fear of phone tapping, even beggars stopped using normal calls under the BRS regime.

“This wasn’t just surveillance; it was psychological warfare on citizens. The whole of Telangana was under watch.”

Reiterating that he is one of the prime victims of the surveillance, Bandi Sanjay said he submitted all available evidence to the SIT and is willing to appear again if required.

“Thousands of BJP karyakartas have suffered. Our meetings were sabotaged, and our workers were harassed. If Revanth Reddy truly has integrity, he must prove it by writing to the Centre seeking a CBI probe,” he added.

