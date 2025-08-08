LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Phone Tapping Scandal: Bandi Sanjay Accuses KCR Regime of Snooping on 6,500 People

Phone Tapping Scandal: Bandi Sanjay Accuses KCR Regime of Snooping on 6,500 People

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay alleged the former KCR-led BRS govt tapped over 6,500 phones, including judges, politicians, and even BRS leaders. He accused the SIB of political espionage and demanded a CBI probe. Sanjay also questioned CM Revanth Reddy's silence, calling it a cover-up attempt

Bandi Sanjay accussed the KCR-led government of using the SIB (Special Intelligence Bureau) as a tool for political espionage
Bandi Sanjay accussed the KCR-led government of using the SIB (Special Intelligence Bureau) as a tool for political espionage

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Edited By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 8, 2025 20:47:00 IST

In a sensational revelation, Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the previous BRS government, led by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), tapped the phones of over 6,500 individuals, including politicians, judges, contractors, bureaucrats, film personalities, and even family members of BRS leaders.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case, Bandi Sanjay expressed shock over the details shared by police during the inquiry.

“I am shocked to know that the KCR government tapped phones of more than 6,500 people. This includes myself, current CM Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao, ministers, MLAs, and even KCR’s own daughter Kavitha,” Sanjay said.

Bandi Sanjay further claimed that the phones of judges, one of whom was investigating the TSPSC Group-1 paper leak, were also tapped.

“Even the judge probing the TSPSC leak was under illegal surveillance. This is nothing short of constitutional murder,” he stated.

He said the KCR-led government used the SIB (Special Intelligence Bureau) as a tool for political espionage, blackmail, and extortion.

“The SIB is meant to track Maoist and terrorist activities, but KCR misused it to spy on opposition leaders, contractors, and even BRS leaders. They intimidated people and collected crores in bribes,” he alleged.

Bandi Sanjay also questioned why Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, whose phone was allegedly tapped as well, has not appeared before the SIT.

“Why hasn’t the CM given his statement to SIT? Why is he silent? Is he trying to protect KCR and his family?” he asked.

He accused both Congress and BRS of colluding to delay justice.

Revanth is offering a clean chit to KCR. Both parties are dragging the case under the pretext of SIT investigation while avoiding direct action.”

The BJP leader demanded an immediate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the phone tapping scandal.

“Enough of these SIT dramas. This is a national security issue. The Congress government must write to the Center requesting a CBI investigation. If they do, the center is ready to order a probe,” he said.

He added that if CBI had direct access to investigate in Telangana, KCR and his son would have already been arrested.

Bandi Sanjay also raised questions over why no action was taken against SIB officials like Prabhakar Rao, Radhakishan Rao, and others.

“These are not just illegal acts; they are crimes against the very people of Telangana. These officers don’t deserve mercy; they must face the strictest punishment,” he demanded.

Referring to past elections, Sanjay alleged that during the 2023 polls, Rs 7 crore was seized from a Congress MP candidate in Khammam and crores more from other Congress leaders.

“What happened to that money? Was it pocketed by the tapping gang? Why hasn’t there been an ED probe?”

He claimed that even conversations about peaceful protests were intercepted, and police would arrive in advance to block them, indicating how deeply the surveillance network was embedded.

Sanjay said that due to fear of phone tapping, even beggars stopped using normal calls under the BRS regime.

“This wasn’t just surveillance; it was psychological warfare on citizens. The whole of Telangana was under watch.”

Reiterating that he is one of the prime victims of the surveillance, Bandi Sanjay said he submitted all available evidence to the SIT and is willing to appear again if required.

“Thousands of BJP karyakartas have suffered. Our meetings were sabotaged, and our workers were harassed. If Revanth Reddy truly has integrity, he must prove it by writing to the Centre seeking a CBI probe,” he added.

Also Read: Realizing The Importance Of Women’- Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Speaks In We Women Want Enclave And Shakti Awards 2025

Tags: Bandi Sanjaybjpcongress

RELATED News

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
Phone Tapping Scandal: Bandi Sanjay Accuses KCR Regime of Snooping on 6,500 People

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Phone Tapping Scandal: Bandi Sanjay Accuses KCR Regime of Snooping on 6,500 People

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Phone Tapping Scandal: Bandi Sanjay Accuses KCR Regime of Snooping on 6,500 People
Phone Tapping Scandal: Bandi Sanjay Accuses KCR Regime of Snooping on 6,500 People
Phone Tapping Scandal: Bandi Sanjay Accuses KCR Regime of Snooping on 6,500 People
Phone Tapping Scandal: Bandi Sanjay Accuses KCR Regime of Snooping on 6,500 People

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?