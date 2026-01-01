Pink Saheli Smart Card: Free Unlimited Delhi Metro & DTC Bus Rides for Women | Check Eligibility & Aadhaar-Based Application Guide

Pink Saheli Card: The Pink Saheli Card is a smart card initiative of the Delhi government that entitles women and transgender persons aged 12 and above and living in Delhi to the benefit of traveling for free on DTC and cluster buses. The card that was introduced to replace paper pink tickets in 2019 is enhancing transparency and efficiency for more than two crore women commuters every month, who can now simply tap to enter the bus. The rollout is expected to take place soon after January 2026, when it will be mandatory for free rides.

Eligibility Criteria

Women and transgender persons must be residents of Delhi aged 12 years or more. A Delhi-linked Aadhaar card is the main proof of identity and residency. No upper age limit is specified, so it will be advantageous for students, working women, and seniors.

Key Benefits

Cardholders can utilize unlimited free DTC bus rides by simply tapping their personalized card that has their name and photo on it on the conductor’s electronic ticketing machine. It might also synchronize with the Delhi Metro for recharges and promotions, in relation to the National Common Mobility Card platform. The free card not only prevents misuse but also speeds up the boarding process because there are no queues.

How to Apply

DTC Counters at DM/SDM offices, bus depots, or Common Service Centers are where to go for the application, but hurry, as the two private vendors that are authorized for issuance have already begun processing. The Delhi Aadhaar is mandatory, and you might have to provide additional documents like a voter ID, PAN, a passport-size photograph, and your mobile number for KYC purposes. Online registration through the DTC portal (dtc.delhi.gov.in) consists of submitting your form and verification; approved cards will be sent to you by post. The government ensures that the process remains free and trouble-free.

Important Updates

Transport Minister instructs banks to be prepared for a smooth rollout after January 14, 2026. Three categories of cards become available: Pink Saheli for women’s free travel, passes for seniors/disabled, and prepaid general cards (minimum of ₹120). For the latest updates on launches, check out www.pinksahelicard.in or DTC sites.

