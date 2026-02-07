LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
Home > India > Planet Parade 2026: Six Planets To Light Up February Nights – When and How to Watch, Full Viewing Guide For The Celestial Event

Planet Parade 2026: Six Planets To Light Up February Nights – When and How to Watch, Full Viewing Guide For The Celestial Event

The Planet Parade 2026 will light up the February sky as six planets line up after sunset. The best night to watch is February 28, with Jupiter and Venus clearly visible and others needing binoculars.

Planet Parade 2026: When to Watch (Image: AI generated)
Planet Parade 2026: When to Watch (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 7, 2026 17:33:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Planet Parade 2026: Six Planets To Light Up February Nights – When and How to Watch, Full Viewing Guide For The Celestial Event

February 2026 is giving sky lovers a reason to look up. A rare sky event called the Planet Parade 2026 will light up the evening sky, and six planets will appear close together after sunset. It’s not something you see every year, and that’s why excitement is building fast.

As per reports, the best night to watch the Planet Parade 2026 is February 28. On this evening, the planets will be spread across the sky in a neat line. You won’t need fancy equipment to enjoy most of it, though binoculars will help with the fainter planets. Experts say the best time to watch the Planet Parade 2026 is about 30 to 90 minutes after sunset, once the sky gets dark but the planets are still visible.

Planet Parade 2026: Planets in the Line-Up

The planets taking part in the Planet Parade 2026 are Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Jupiter. Some will shine bright. Others will test your patience. A clear view of the horizon is very important, especially if you want to spot the harder ones. Astronomers advise staying away from city lights. “A clear and unobstructed view is critical,” experts say.

You Might Be Interested In

What Planets to See on 28th February During the Planet Parade 2026?

Here is what to look for, from lowest to highest in the sky:

1. Mercury: Very faint and close to the horizon. It is hard to spot early in the month but becomes easier to see later in February.

2. Venus: Bright and easy to see. It shines strongly near Mercury and helps guide your eyes to the lower planets.

3. Saturn: A soft yellow light near the horizon. It is dim, so binoculars will help.

4. Uranus: Fainter than Saturn but higher in the sky. Binoculars are recommended to spot it.

5. Neptune: Very faint and difficult to see. It sits low and usually needs binoculars or a telescope.

6. Jupiter: The brightest and easiest planet to spot. It appears higher than the others and is visible with the naked eye.

Planet Parade 2026: Why It Matters

The Planet Parade 2026 comes during a month already full of sky events. A near-full Moon will also be visible around the same time. Planet parades happen because planets follow the same path across the sky, known as the ecliptic. While such alignments are not extremely rare, seeing six planets spread across the sky at once is still a treat.

Also Read: Happy Rose Day 2026: Best Budget-Friendly Gifts That Speak Love Without Spending Big

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 5:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest newsnight sky events Indiaplanetary formation

RELATED News

Alcoholic Drinks, Cosmetics, Medical Devices To Get Cheaper In India? Here’s The Full List Of US Products Getting Zero Duty Under India-US Trade Deal

Who Is Pepita Seth? British-Born Padma Shri Winner Ditches UK, Becomes Indian Citizen After 50 Years In Kerala – Here’s Why She Chose God’s Own Country

Kuno National Park Sees Historic Moment as Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs, India’s Total Count Rises to 35

‘Golden Letter Day’: How Will India-US Interim Trade Deal Benefit Indian Exporters And Farmers? Piyush Goyal Responds

50% To 18% Tariffs, Duty-Free Access, Protected Farms: How India Emerges Stronger In Landmark US Trade Deal

LATEST NEWS

ChatGPT Rolls Out Canva Integration: Create Social Media And Marketing Post For Small Business With Simple Prompts—Check How To Use It

‘If Washington Attacks Us…’: Amid Talks, Iran Sharply Warns Donald Trump, Says ‘Will Target US Military Bases’, Seeks ‘Reassuring’ Nuclear Deal

Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process And How To Apply

Planet Parade 2026: Six Planets To Light Up February Nights – When and How to Watch, Full Viewing Guide For The Celestial Event

PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 5138 Posts At pnb.bank.in

PAK vs NED: Meet Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan’s Hero Who Powered Men in Green to Their First Win in T20 World Cup 2026

‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026

Arijit Singh, Aamir Khan Face Serious Allegations Of Late-Night Illegal Entry At Government College In West Bengal’s Murshidabad, Principal ‘Forced’ To Delete Post As CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Consortium approaches CM Devendra Fadnavis to push for key School Education Reforms

Echoes of Heritage: A Spellbinding Sitar-Tabla Jugalbandi Illuminates the Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet

Planet Parade 2026: Six Planets To Light Up February Nights – When and How to Watch, Full Viewing Guide For The Celestial Event

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Planet Parade 2026: Six Planets To Light Up February Nights – When and How to Watch, Full Viewing Guide For The Celestial Event

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Planet Parade 2026: Six Planets To Light Up February Nights – When and How to Watch, Full Viewing Guide For The Celestial Event
Planet Parade 2026: Six Planets To Light Up February Nights – When and How to Watch, Full Viewing Guide For The Celestial Event
Planet Parade 2026: Six Planets To Light Up February Nights – When and How to Watch, Full Viewing Guide For The Celestial Event
Planet Parade 2026: Six Planets To Light Up February Nights – When and How to Watch, Full Viewing Guide For The Celestial Event

QUICK LINKS