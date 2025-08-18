For the past few years, the Indian budgeting system has reformed and changed drastically, and this has only been possible because of the vision of our Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. The Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, turned 66 today and has been on her toes, working hard to improve the financial system of the nation for a long time.

On her birthday, wishes poured in from across the country. The first of many came as an appreciative X post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM praised her for her great dedication and significant contribution to India’s growth. He also praised her for her efforts are playing a vital role in realising our dream of a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Birthday greetings to Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji. Her efforts are playing a vital role in realising our dream of a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Praying for her long and healthy life.@nsitharaman — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2025

And we all know, from her early days in politics to managing the nation’s finances through tough and challenging times, there’s no denying her impact.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Political Career and Parliamentary Journey

As we all know Nirmala Sitharaman is currently serving her third term in the Rajya Sabha, after being re-elected in July 2022. Also Makig her the longest serving Finance Minister ever since 2019.

Her journey in the upper house as a minister started back in June 2014 when she was first elected, and moved forward and had a successful trejectory. This is also very impressive that how she quickly gained all the trust of her party and supporters, helping her lead to a second term in July 2016. Over the years, she has become a key player in Parliament, actively shaping debates and policies. Her ongoing presence shows the influential power she has, and how she remains in Indian politics playing her part in shaping the Indian Economy.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Ministerial Positions

Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs since May 30, 2019.

Minister of Defence from September 3, 2017, to May 30, 2019.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry from May 26, 2014, to September 3, 2017.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs from May 26 to November 9, 2014.

Early Public Service Member of the National Commission for Women from 2003 to 2005.



Have you noticed that India’s economic and defence strategies have changed alot and have reformed India’s global image in recent years, and a big part of this credit goes to the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Her leadership and visiion in finance and corporate affairs has been the key factor in taking India’s development journey forward.

Also Read: EC To Rahul Gandhi: 7-Day Ultimatum In Vote Theft Case, Asked To Submit Data Or Apologise