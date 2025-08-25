PM Modi Degree Controversy: Delhi HC Rules In Favor Of Privacy, Rejects RTI Request For DisclosureOf PM Modi’s Degree

Delhi High Court Sets Aside CIC Order On PM Modi Degree – What It Means

In case you ever wondered what college degree was held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you are not the only one.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court shut the shutter on that curiosity, at least as per law. It quashed an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) from the year 2016, which had ordered Delhi University to disclose information about a 1978 bachelor’s degree of Modi.

In 2016, RTI activist, Neeraj, had approached the RTI Act to get access to records of all BA graduates in that year at DU. The CIC concurred, opining that the register had to be discoverable. However, that decision was immediately put on abeyance by the High Court in 2017. After many years of court hearings, the final result has been announced: no disclosure.

And should there be any fear that you might want to check on the PM’s education history, then it seems that file will remain closed. Personal education records, including the PM’s are at least at present, are out of bounds.

The Delhi High Court on Aug 25 overturned the Central Information Commission’s (CIC) order to disclose information related to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s degree. The bench allowed the appeals filed by Delhi University (DU) challenging a 2017 order of CIC directing the… pic.twitter.com/S4ieRg27Gm — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) August 25, 2025

RTI Plea That Sparked the Controversy

Back in 2016, RTI activist Neeraj filed a plea that got everyone talking. What was he after? He was after Records from Delhi University showing the names and details of all students who passed the BA exam in 1978, the same year Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have graduated. The Central Information Commission (CIC) backed the request, directing DU to open up its old student register for inspection.

What The Court Decided

Fast forward to now, and Justice Sachin Datta has delivered the final word. After hearing DU’s petition and reserving judgment since February 27, he ruled in favour of the university. The CIC’s order, which would’ve required DU to share students’ roll numbers, names, fathers’ names, marks, and even certified copies, has officially been set aside.

So, if you thought you’d soon be flipping through old university pages to verify the PM’s degree, the answer is: not happening.

Delhi HC sets aside CIC order asking to disclose info on PM Narendra Modi’s bachelor degree. pic.twitter.com/MFb6ZqBXJE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2025

Public Interest Debate Challenged Over Privacy in PM’s Degree Case

The courtroom was witness to a conflict of opinion on whether the educational records of the Prime Minister should be disclosed or not. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta strongly criticised the order of the CIC in the year 2016, contending that the Right to Information (RTI) Act is not to be used to gratify curiosity.

He said the order was both unmeritorious and without legal standing. The counsel representing the RTI applicants, on the other hand, argued that the information was not only personal, but also in the greater public interest. Their argument was that in a democracy, transparency about how well-educated a leader is, is critical, and it applies under the RTI Act.

Delhi University Opposes Release of Student Records

Delhi University firmly opposed the disclosure of personal information related to students who appeared for the Bachelor of Arts examination in 1978. The university argued that such data is held in a “fiduciary capacity” and, therefore, is exempt from being shared under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. DU also warned that complying with the CIC’s directive could set a troubling precedent, with “far-reaching adverse consequences” for universities across India that safeguard the academic records of crores of students.

