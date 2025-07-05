LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Departs For Buenos Aires: Strategic Talks In Argentina, BRICS Summit In Brazil, And Historic Parliament Address In Namibia After Trinidad And Tobago Stop

PM Modi Departs For Buenos Aires: Strategic Talks In Argentina, BRICS Summit In Brazil, And Historic Parliament Address In Namibia After Trinidad And Tobago Stop

PM Modi’s Argentina visit will feature strategic talks; he will then attend the BRICS Summit in Brazil and conclude in Namibia with a landmark parliament speech, enhancing India’s global economic and diplomatic footprint.

PM Modi Departs For Buenos Aires: Strategic Talks In Argentina, BRICS Summit In Brazil, And Historic Parliament Address In Namibia After Trinidad And Tobago Stop (Pic: ANI)
PM Modi Departs For Buenos Aires: Strategic Talks In Argentina, BRICS Summit In Brazil, And Historic Parliament Address In Namibia After Trinidad And Tobago Stop (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 30, 2025 00:39:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi Departs For Buenos Aires: Strategic Talks In Argentina, BRICS Summit In Brazil, And Historic Parliament Address In Namibia After Trinidad And Tobago Stop

PM Narendra Modi is bolstering India’s global outreach through his ongoing multi-nation tour, with a clear focus on diversifying economic partnerships beyond traditional sectors. Following a productive stop in Trinidad and Tobago, he arrives in Argentina for the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Buenos Aires in over six decades. In high-level discussions with President Javier Milei, the leaders are expected to cover defence cooperation, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, and ways to boost trade and investment—including opportunities for Indian tech and fintech firms to collaborate on regulated digital entertainment platforms, such as licensed külföldi online kaszinó operations that align with international compliance standards popular among European investors active in Latin American markets. This engagement highlights India’s push to deepen ties across Latin America, as both sides evaluate current collaborations and lay groundwork for stronger future investments in infrastructure, sustainable development, and emerging trade areas.

You Might Be Interested In

PM Modi Will Visit Argentina For Some Classic Strategic Talks

PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions in Buenos Aires on July 4–5 to identify growth opportunities. He will participate in sessions on agriculture, mining, oil and gas, defence, renewable energy, and technology transfer. PM Modi will also meet with business leaders and investors to promote India’s expanding economy. Both nations will assess current projects and explore a roadmap for future investments. Analysts will highlight shared sectoral interests and potential. PM Modi aims to drive new commercial partnerships that serve the strategic interests of both Argentina and India. This engagement seeks to reinforce economic bonds through strengthened trade and innovation.

PM Modi At BRICS Summit And Brazil For Economic Progress Discussion

PM Modi will proceed to Brazil on July 5 to attend the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro (July 6–7). He will join fellow BRICS leaders to discuss global governance reform, climate action, responsible AI, and economic progress. On the sidelines, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks in Brasilia with President Lula to enhance cooperation in trade, defence, energy, space, digital infrastructure, agriculture, and healthcare. This marks his first visit to Brasilia in nearly 60 years. PM Modi will also engage with global leaders, reinforcing India’s diplomatic influence ahead of its upcoming BRICS presidency. His presence will signify India’s active role in South-South cooperation.

The Historic Visit To Namibia Parliament,PM Modi Will Address A session

PM Modi will travel to Namibia on July 9 to conclude his tour with a historic Parliament address in Windhoek—the first by an Indian prime minister in decades. He will meet President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and pay homage to national icons like Sam Nujoma and Hage Geingob. PM Modi will also discuss cooperation in renewable energy, public health, education, and infrastructure development. His speech will emphasize democratic values and India’s dedication to Africa’s economic advancement. PM Modi aims to increase bilateral trade and developmental partnerships while strengthening cultural and historical ties with Namibia

Modi’s Visit: Recap Of Ghana And Trinidad

PM Modi began his tour in Ghana (July 2–3), where he addressed Parliament and held talks on economic, defence, and energy cooperation. He then visited Trinidad and Tobago (July 3–4), where he addressed Parliament, met President Christine Kangaloo and PM Kamla Persad‑Bissessar, and received the nation’s highest honour, The Order of the Republic. PM Modi also participated in cultural diplomacy, such as planting a neem tree with the Prime Minister in Port of Spain. Both visits reinforced India’s engagement with the Global South and set the stage for his BRICS and strategic talks in Latin America and Africa.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Business Leaders Expect Boost From PM Modi’s Brazil Visit, BRICS Talks To Strengthen Economic Ties

First published on: Jul 5, 2025 1:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: PM Modi Visit

RELATED News

‘That Would NOT Be Good, I Was Angry About It’: Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack While Meeting Netanyahu, Says Putin Informed Him During Phone Call

‘Terrible Concealer Match Or Bruises?’: Trump’s ‘Painted Hands’ Go Viral On Social Media Again Following High-Profile Zelensky Meeting On Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia Calls Alleged Drone Strike On Putin’s Residence A ‘Terrorist Attack,’ Informs Trump Of Possible Policy Shift On Ending Ukraine War

Second Trump-Putin Call In A Day After Zelensky Meeting, Amid Russia’s Drone Attack Claims

Will Israel Lead The AI Race? Netanyahu Tells Elon Musk Of Big Tech Ambitions Ahead Of Trump Meeting; What Did They Discuss?

LATEST NEWS

‘Aisa Nahi Ho Sakta’: Amitabh Bachchan Left Speechless As Kumar Mangalam Birla Opens Up About His Father’s Condition Before Joining Family Business On KBC 17

Will Israel Lead The AI Race? Netanyahu Tells Elon Musk Of Big Tech Ambitions Ahead Of Trump Meeting; What Did They Discuss?

Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations ‘Lies’

Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star’s Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life

Unnao Rape Case: ‘We Have Been Stripped Of Our Dignity’ Aishwarya Senger Reacts As SC Stays Delhi HC Verdict On Father Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Life Sentence

Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice

India Counters Pakistan On Minority Rights, Highlights ‘Horrific’ Record And ‘Systemic Victimisation’

‘24-Day Ultimatum’ For Trial Of Osman Hadi’s Killers: Inquilab Morcho Gets Impatient As Muhammad Yunus’ Government Faces Heat

After 19-Minute Viral MMS, Young College Couple’s Nude Video Gets Leaked Online, Screenshots Circulate On WhatsApp Groups Among College Peers

Who Is Anthony Joshua? Former World Heavyweight Champion Injured In Deadly Nigeria Car Crash, Two Dead | Watch

PM Modi Departs For Buenos Aires: Strategic Talks In Argentina, BRICS Summit In Brazil, And Historic Parliament Address In Namibia After Trinidad And Tobago Stop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Departs For Buenos Aires: Strategic Talks In Argentina, BRICS Summit In Brazil, And Historic Parliament Address In Namibia After Trinidad And Tobago Stop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Departs For Buenos Aires: Strategic Talks In Argentina, BRICS Summit In Brazil, And Historic Parliament Address In Namibia After Trinidad And Tobago Stop
PM Modi Departs For Buenos Aires: Strategic Talks In Argentina, BRICS Summit In Brazil, And Historic Parliament Address In Namibia After Trinidad And Tobago Stop
PM Modi Departs For Buenos Aires: Strategic Talks In Argentina, BRICS Summit In Brazil, And Historic Parliament Address In Namibia After Trinidad And Tobago Stop
PM Modi Departs For Buenos Aires: Strategic Talks In Argentina, BRICS Summit In Brazil, And Historic Parliament Address In Namibia After Trinidad And Tobago Stop

QUICK LINKS