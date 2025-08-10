PM Modi Flags Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express To Begin Operations Today

Indian Railways will launch the new Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express today, August 10, to improve connectivity between Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. The Northern Railway zone will operate and maintain the train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flags off the train from KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru at 11 AM. The semi-high-speed train will reduce travel time and offer passengers a modern travel experience. Along with this, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate two other Vande Bharat trains – KSR Bengaluru-Belgavi and Pune-Ajni routes. With these additions, the total number of Vande Bharat services in India will reach 147.

Fifth Vande Bharat Service for Jammu & Kashmir

This new train will be the fifth Vande Bharat service for Jammu & Kashmir. The other services include New Delhi-Katra, Katra-New Delhi, Katra-Srinagar, and Srinagar-Katra routes. The Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will operate as train number 26405 from Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and as train number 26406 for the return journey. The service will run six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. Officials expect this train to strengthen religious tourism by connecting Amritsar and Katra directly, benefiting pilgrims visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

Detailed Timetable and Route Information

Train number 26405 will depart from Amritsar at 4:25 PM and reach Katra at 10:00 PM. It will stop at Beas Junction (4:53–4:55 PM), Jalandhar City (5:31–5:33 PM), Pathankot Cantt (7:00–7:03 PM), and Jammu Tawi (8:26–8:28 PM). The return train 26406 will leave Katra at 6:40 AM and arrive in Amritsar at 12:20 PM.

It will halt at Jammu Tawi (8:03–8:05 AM), Pathankot Cantt (9:28–9:30 AM), Jalandhar City (11:01–11:03 AM), and Beas Junction (11:30–11:32 AM). Railway authorities have planned this timetable to ensure quick and convenient connectivity between the two destinations.

Seating Capacity and Ticket Fares

The Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will run with eight coaches. Passengers can choose between AC Chair Car and Executive AC Chair Car seating options. The AC Chair Car fare will be ₹1170, while the Executive AC Chair Car ticket will cost ₹2085. Indian Railways has designed the train for passenger comfort, with modern interiors, faster travel, and onboard facilities. Officials believe the train will offer both pilgrims and tourists a smooth journey, cutting down hours of travel between Amritsar and Katra. The launch marks another step in expanding high-speed rail services across India.

Must Read: EC Assures No Voter Will Be Wrongly Removed from Bihar Electoral Roll