PM Modi Hails Ethiopia Visit As ‘Truly Memorable’, Highlights Growing Bilateral Ties

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his trip to Ethiopia “truly memorable” and said it had given India-Ethiopia relations new life and reinforced a bond based on shared ideals and a shared future vision.

PM Modi On Ethiopia Visit

Following the visit, the Prime Minister wrote on X about his interactions with Ethiopia, including talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and a speech to the Ethiopian Parliament.

“As I conclude a truly memorable visit to Ethiopia, I carry with me the warmth of its people and the depth of our enduring friendship. This visit included productive discussions with Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali and the honour of addressing the Ethiopian Parliament,” he said.

Highlighting the outcomes of the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the engagements had given new impetus to bilateral relations. “This visit has given fresh momentum to India-Ethiopia ties and strengthened a relationship rooted in shared values and a common vision for the future. We have elevated our relations to a Strategic Partnership which will greatly benefit our nations,” he said.



Growing Bilateral Ties India- Ethiopia

Expressing appreciation for the hospitality extended to him, the Prime Minister conveyed gratitude to the Ethiopian leadership and people. “My gratitude to the Government and people of Ethiopia. Also grateful to PM Abiy Ahmed Ali for coming to the airport when I left Ethiopia,” he said in the post on X. With both parties deciding to upgrade their bilateral engagement to a “Strategic Partnership,” the visit was a major stride in the development of India-Ethiopian relations.

The ruling offers a foundation for the future that emphasises improved collaboration between important sectors and people-centric development. The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour, was given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit, making him the first head of state in history to do so. The Prime Minister has received state recognition from several African countries in recent years, including Nigeria, Mauritius, Ghana, and Namibia.Cultural exchanges also featured prominently during the visit. At a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Ethiopian singers rendered Vande Mataram, a moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as “deeply moving.”



Addressing a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s democratic and economic journey as a model for South-South cooperation.

He drew attention to shared anti-colonial experiences and India’s long-standing engagement with Africa. The Ethiopia visit, the second leg of the Prime Minister’s three-nation tour, resulted in the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding. The MoUs were in the areas of UN Peacekeeping Operations Training, Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters, and the establishment of a Data Centre at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Additionally, both parties announced initiatives like increased collaboration in maternal and neonatal healthcare, the introduction of AI short courses for Ethiopian students, and the growth of scholarships under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

The results, said to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were “significant steps forward in our longstanding and trusted partnership,” and “the focus remains on empowering people” in areas ranging from education and digital capabilities to governance and peacekeeping. He added that the focus on “knowledge, skills and innovation underscores our shared faith in youth as the drivers of tomorrow.” Healthcare collaboration, according to the prime minister, is a sign of “a deeper commitment to human dignity and care for the most vulnerable.” The elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership formalises the growing breadth and depth of India-Ethiopia relations, aligning cooperation in areas such as trade, development, defence, agriculture, education and technology under a more structured framework.

(With Inputs From ANI)

