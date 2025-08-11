LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’

PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 184 newly built flats for poor and working-class families in Solapur, Maharashtra, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The project aims to provide affordable housing and improve living conditions for shramik beneficiaries.

PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi
PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 11, 2025 12:13:09 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated 184 newly built flats for Members of Parliament (MPs) at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Delhi. The complex has four towers named after Indian rivers- Krishna, Godavari, Kosi, and Hooghly. The government built the project to solve the shortage of MP residences in Delhi and provide modern, sustainable housing in a vertical format. PM Modi said the new buildings will allow MPs to live together and focus on work without facing housing issues. The government earlier spent about ₹1,500 crore annually on rented buildings for ministries and faced high costs due to lack of MP residences.

PM Modi Plants Sindoor Sapling, Meets Construction Workers

During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi planted a Sindoor sapling on the premises. He also interacted with construction workers, calling them sramajeevis, who played a key role in the project. PM Modi said, “Today I had the fortune of inaugurating the residential complex for my colleagues at the Parliament. The four towers are named—Krishna, Godavari, Kosi, and Hooghly, the four great rivers of India. Some people will feel uncomfortable with Kosi as the name of a tower. They will not view it as a river, but rather through the lens of the Bihar elections.” He emphasised the shortage of MP residences before 2014.

Government’s Housing Drive for MPs Since 2014

PM Modi highlighted that no new MP residences were built from 2014 to 2024 despite the shortage. The government took the housing project as a mission and constructed around 350 MP residences since 2014. He said, “Our MPs will face no issues in the new residences and will be able to focus more on their work. In these multi-storey buildings, more than 180 MPs will live together.” He also stressed that vertical housing helps use limited land efficiently in Delhi. The project replaces the need for scattered housing and costly rentals by offering all facilities in one sustainable complex.

Features of the New MP Flats

The self-sufficient complex meets both residential and official needs of MPs. Each flat has about 5,000 sq. ft. of carpet area, including office space, staff quarters, and residential sections, making them larger than Type-VIII bungalows.

The premises include a community centre for social and official gatherings, use green technology, and follow GRIHA 3-star and NBC 2016 guidelines. Builders used monolithic concrete and aluminium shuttering for strength, making the flats earthquake-resistant. The complex has modern security, renewable energy systems, waste management facilities, and accessibility features for persons with disabilities, ensuring comfort, safety, and sustainability for MPs.

Must Read: IMD Issues Red Alert Across Cities As Heavy Rain Expected For The Next Three Days

Tags: New Flats For MPspm modi’

RELATED News

IMD Issues Red Alert Across Cities As Heavy Rain Expected For The Next Three Days
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes
‘Saved By Skill And Luck’ Air India Flight With Congress MP KC Venugopal Faces Mid-Air Scare, Diverted To Chennai

LATEST NEWS

Jr Ntr’s Epic Bollywood Debut In War 2: What You Need To Know
Donald Trump Hides Obama And Bush Portraits Away In White House Stairwell – Social Media Reacts
Bharat Bind
Shilpa Shetty-Akshay Kumar Breakup Forced Director’s Last-Minute Casting Changes To Save Dhadkan From Becoming Kaagaz Ke Phool – 25 Years Later
Bharat Bhushan Mandal
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa
Bhajuram
Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86
What’s Behind Alexis Wilkins And FBI Director Kash Patel’s 19-Year Age Gap? She Finally Speaks Out
Bhai Virendra
PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’
PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’
PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’
PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?