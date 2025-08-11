PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated 184 newly built flats for Members of Parliament (MPs) at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Delhi. The complex has four towers named after Indian rivers- Krishna, Godavari, Kosi, and Hooghly. The government built the project to solve the shortage of MP residences in Delhi and provide modern, sustainable housing in a vertical format. PM Modi said the new buildings will allow MPs to live together and focus on work without facing housing issues. The government earlier spent about ₹1,500 crore annually on rented buildings for ministries and faced high costs due to lack of MP residences.

PM Modi Plants Sindoor Sapling, Meets Construction Workers

During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi planted a Sindoor sapling on the premises. He also interacted with construction workers, calling them sramajeevis, who played a key role in the project. PM Modi said, “Today I had the fortune of inaugurating the residential complex for my colleagues at the Parliament. The four towers are named—Krishna, Godavari, Kosi, and Hooghly, the four great rivers of India. Some people will feel uncomfortable with Kosi as the name of a tower. They will not view it as a river, but rather through the lens of the Bihar elections.” He emphasised the shortage of MP residences before 2014.

Government’s Housing Drive for MPs Since 2014

PM Modi highlighted that no new MP residences were built from 2014 to 2024 despite the shortage. The government took the housing project as a mission and constructed around 350 MP residences since 2014. He said, “Our MPs will face no issues in the new residences and will be able to focus more on their work. In these multi-storey buildings, more than 180 MPs will live together.” He also stressed that vertical housing helps use limited land efficiently in Delhi. The project replaces the need for scattered housing and costly rentals by offering all facilities in one sustainable complex.

Features of the New MP Flats

The self-sufficient complex meets both residential and official needs of MPs. Each flat has about 5,000 sq. ft. of carpet area, including office space, staff quarters, and residential sections, making them larger than Type-VIII bungalows.

The premises include a community centre for social and official gatherings, use green technology, and follow GRIHA 3-star and NBC 2016 guidelines. Builders used monolithic concrete and aluminium shuttering for strength, making the flats earthquake-resistant. The complex has modern security, renewable energy systems, waste management facilities, and accessibility features for persons with disabilities, ensuring comfort, safety, and sustainability for MPs.

