Home > India > PM Modi Launches India's Fastest Metro In Meerut, High-Speed Namo Bharat Corridor, Engages With Students| Watch

PM Modi Launches India's Fastest Metro In Meerut, High-Speed Namo Bharat Corridor, Engages With Students| Watch

PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro & Namo Bharat RRTS, interacts with students; India’s fastest metro boosts Delhi-Meerut connectivity.

PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro & Namo Bharat RRTS. (Photo: X)
PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro & Namo Bharat RRTS. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 22, 2026 14:38:26 IST

PM Modi Launches India’s Fastest Metro In Meerut, High-Speed Namo Bharat Corridor, Engages With Students| Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station.

From there, the Prime Minister undertook the Metro Ride to Meerut South Station, where he interacted with students.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP President and Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary, along with officials, accompanied the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut.



The Prime Minister dedicated the entire 82 Km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. He inaugurated the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

With a design speed of 180 km per hour, Namo Bharat is India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System. It will connect major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi at a faster pace.

Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is one of the four Namo Bharat stations to be commissioned with this inauguration. It is strategically located as a major multi-modal hub, seamlessly connecting Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, and Ring Road. The other three Namo Bharat stations, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram, being commissioned are in Meerut.



PM Modi also inaugurated Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram, operating on the same infrastructure as Namo Bharat, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. Meerut Metro will be India’s fastest metro system with a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph. Metro will cover the entire stretch in just 30 minutes, with all the scheduled stoppages en route.

This seamless integration of Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro on the same infrastructure will ensure high-speed intercity travel and swift intra-city movement, setting a benchmark for integrated urban and regional transit in India. It will decongest road traffic and consequently lead to a significant reduction in vehicular carbon dioxide emissions.

These projects will provide further impetus to the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming urban mobility and ensuring seamless, efficient, modern and sustainable public transport systems that improve ease of living for citizens.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 2:37 PM IST
PM Modi Launches India’s Fastest Metro In Meerut, High-Speed Namo Bharat Corridor, Engages With Students| Watch

QUICK LINKS