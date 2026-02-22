LIVE TV
PM Modi To Inaugurate NaMo Bharat And Meerut Metro Today | Check Route, Stations & Ticket Fare Details Inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the NaMo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services in Uttar Pradesh today, on February 22, marking a significant milestone in the region’s public transport expansion.

PM Modi To Inaugurate NaMo Bharat And Meerut Metro Today | Check Route, Stations & Ticket Fare Details Inside (Photo Credits- x.com/narendramodi)
PM Modi To Inaugurate NaMo Bharat And Meerut Metro Today | Check Route, Stations & Ticket Fare Details Inside (Photo Credits- x.com/narendramodi)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 22, 2026 10:47:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the NaMo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services in Uttar Pradesh today, on February 22, marking a significant milestone in the region’s public transport expansion. 

The launch is part of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), aimed at boosting high-speed connectivity and easing congestion.

Alongside the transport rollout, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth around ₹12,930 crore in Meerut.

Boost To Delhi-Meerut Connectivity

The NaMo Bharat service is a key component of the 82-km Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, designed to provide fast, high-frequency travel between the national capital and Meerut. The project is expected to significantly cut travel time and support sustainable urban mobility in western Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the launch as the beginning of a “new golden chapter” in the state’s development journey. He said the corridor would set a benchmark for integrated urban and regional transport systems.

The Prime Minister will formally dedicate the Delhi-Meerut NaMo Bharat Corridor to the nation and inaugurate the remaining sections of the RRTS project.

PM Modi’s February 22 Itinerary

According To official details-

The Prime Minister will arrive at Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad at 11 am.

He will land at the Mohkampur helipad near Shatabdi Nagar station at 11:30 am, where CM Adityanath will receive him.

At 12:30 pm, PM Modi will flag off the NaMo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro from Shatabdi Nagar station.

The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister will travel by metro up to Meerut South station.

From there, PM Modi will proceed to Mohiuddinpur to address a public gathering around 1 pm.

Before addressing the rally, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development and public welfare projects worth approximately ₹12,930 crore in Meerut and western Uttar Pradesh.

After spending about an hour at the venue, the Prime Minister is scheduled to depart for Hindon Airport at around 2:10 pm.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 10:47 AM IST
QUICK LINKS