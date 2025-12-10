PM Modi Speaks To Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Reaffirms Support For Gaza Peace Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed India’s support for peace efforts in West Asia, especially the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan. The phone call highlighted the growing cooperation between the two countries and their shared views on key regional issues.

According to a statement from the Indian government, both leaders welcomed the ongoing progress in the India–Israel Strategic Partnership. They also repeated their commitment to strengthening the relationship for the benefit of both nations. The Prime Minister’s Office said the two leaders were satisfied with the strong momentum in bilateral ties and agreed that further cooperation would help advance mutual goals.

During their conversation, PM Modi and Netanyahu strongly condemned terrorism. They reiterated that both India and Israel maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism in any form. The leaders said that global peace and stability require united efforts to tackle terrorism and prevent violence, according to Hindustan Times.

The two Prime Ministers also exchanged views on the current developments in West Asia. PM Modi emphasised India’s support for efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in the region. He said India backs initiatives like the Gaza Peace Plan and hopes for its early implementation to reduce tensions and improve humanitarian conditions.

Both leaders agreed to stay in close contact to ensure continued collaboration. They said regular dialogue will help both countries work together on important regional and bilateral issues while supporting stability in the region.

The call took place at a time when Netanyahu’s visit to India remains pending. The visit had been discussed since 2023 but was postponed after the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. Both sides were considering a possible visit in December, as a ceasefire is currently in place in Gaza. However, Netanyahu’s office has now suggested that the trip is expected to take place early next year instead.