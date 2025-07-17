PM Modi To Unveil Slew Of Development Projects In Bihar, Bengal Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch a slew of development projects and hold public meetings in Bihar and West Bengal on Friday. The PMO confirmed that the projects worth Rs 7,200 crore will be unveiled in Bihar and over Rs 5,000 crore for Bengal.

Bihar Projects

The PM will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate development projects, including rail, road, fisheries, electronics, rural development, and information technology sectors in the Motihari city, which comes under the East Champaran district, in Bihar, the PMO said.

The rail projects include automatic signalling between the Samastipur-Bachhwara line and the doubling of Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur lines, costing over Rs 580 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the New Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility at Darbhanga and the state-of-the-art incubation facility of STPI at Patna for promoting the IT/ITES/ESDM industry and startups.

These facilities are expected to boost IT software and service exports and also nurture the tech start-up ecosystem for newly started entrepreneurs and encourage innovation, IPR and product development, the PMO added.

Several fisheries development projects are also sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in many parts of the state.

In addition, he will flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari to Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur, improving connectivity in the region. Focusing on women-led development, over 10 crore women are being connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

West Bengal Project

The PMO said Modi will lay the foundation stone of and launch multiple projects, including oil and gas, power, road and rail sectors in West Bengal. He will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bengal’s Bankura and Purulia district aiming over Rs 1,950 crore.

The prime minister will also dedicate to the nation Durgapur to Kolkata section (132 Km) of Durgapur-Haldia Natural gas pipeline, which is also known as the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) project.

He will also dedicate to the nation the Retrofitting Pollution Control System-Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) of Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station of Damodar Valley Corporation, which cost around Rs 1,457 crore.

