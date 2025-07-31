PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on August 2.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The projects cater to multiple sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development, and cultural heritage, aim at achieving holistic urban transformation, cultural rejuvenation, improved connectivity, and enhanced quality of life in Varanasi.

In line with his commitment to improve road connectivity in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several key infrastructure projects.

He will inaugurate the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi – Bhadohi road and Chhitauni– Shool Tankeshwar road, and the Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai – Adalpura Road.

He will lay the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, among others and Railway Overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

Strengthening the power infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various works under the Smart Distribution Project and the undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth over Rs 880 crore.

In a major boost to tourism, PM Modi will inaugurate the redevelopment of eight riverfront Kuccha Ghats, development works at Kalika Dham, beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya, Shivpur, and the restoration and water purification of Durgakund.

He will lay the foundation stone for restoration work at Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple; development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of several freedom fighters; City Facility Centres at Sarnath, Rishi Mandvi, and Ramnagar Zones; redevelopment of Munshi Premchand’s ancestral house in Lamahi and its upgradation as a museum, among others.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the development of an Urban Miyawaki Forest at Kanchanpur and for the redevelopment and beautification of Shaheed Udyan and 21 other parks.

(With ANI Inputs)

