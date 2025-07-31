Home > India > PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore

PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on August 2.

PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore
PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 31, 2025 21:25:09 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on August 2.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The projects cater to multiple sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development, and cultural heritage, aim at achieving holistic urban transformation, cultural rejuvenation, improved connectivity, and enhanced quality of life in Varanasi.

In line with his commitment to improve road connectivity in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several key infrastructure projects.

He will inaugurate the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi – Bhadohi road and ChhitauniShool Tankeshwar road, and the Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai – Adalpura Road.

He will lay the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, among others and Railway Overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

Strengthening the power infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various works under the Smart Distribution Project and the undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth over Rs 880 crore.

In a major boost to tourism, PM Modi will inaugurate the redevelopment of eight riverfront Kuccha Ghats, development works at Kalika Dham, beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya, Shivpur, and the restoration and water purification of Durgakund.

He will lay the foundation stone for restoration work at Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple; development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of several freedom fighters; City Facility Centres at Sarnath, Rishi Mandvi, and Ramnagar Zones; redevelopment of Munshi Premchand’s ancestral house in Lamahi and its upgradation as a museum, among others.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the development of an Urban Miyawaki Forest at Kanchanpur and for the redevelopment and beautification of Shaheed Udyan and 21 other parks. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Saffron Terror’ Narrative Collapsed: BJP Demands Apology From Congress After Malegaon Blast Verdict

Tags: narendra modiVaranasi

RELATED News

Uma Bharti Breaks Down After NIA Court Acquits All Accused In Malegaon Case, Demands Punishment For Those Who Labelled ‘Saffron terror’
TTD Warns Devotees Against Making Reels in Tirumala
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla Criticises The USA President For The ‘Dead Economy’ Remark
Saffron Terror Narrative Collapsed: BJP Demands Apology From Congress After Malegaon Blast Verdict
Five Booked for Conducting Child Marriage in Shadnagar of Telangana

LATEST NEWS

Rs 11,169 Crore Multi-Tracking Rail Projects Approved: What This Means For Six States?
India’s First 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant Commissioned: Will It Be A Game-Changer For Clean Energy?
Night of Horror: Nine Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Air Assault on Kyiv
Over 50% MSMEs Report Sales Growth in Q1FY26: Why Are Exporters Struggling? SIDBI Survey Insights
Chinese Crackdown in Tibet: Two Detained by Forces For Praising the Dalai Lama
Women’s Cricket World Cup: Alyssa Healy Predicts England, India As Australia’s Biggest Challenges
PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore
US Prez Announces 90-Day Trade Talks With Mexico as 25% Tariffs Remain in Place
Relief for Japanese: Tsunami Warnings Lifted in Japan Following 8.7-Magnitude Earthquake
Max Verstappen Quashes Rumors, Officially Confirms Stay With Red Bull Until 2026
PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore
PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore
PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore
PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?