PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth, PMO’s New Address; ‘Touching Every Section Of Society’- What Does The Name Signify And Why It Matters?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth, PMO’s New Address; ‘Touching Every Section Of Society’- What Does The Name Signify And Why It Matters?

PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth, PMO’s New Address; ‘Touching Every Section Of Society’- What Does The Name Signify And Why It Matters?

PM Modi unveils Seva Teerth as PMO’s new address; first decisions target farmers, women, youth & citizens, reflecting service.

PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth. (Photo: X/ANI)
PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth. (Photo: X/ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 13, 2026 15:32:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth, PMO’s New Address; ‘Touching Every Section Of Society’- What Does The Name Signify And Why It Matters?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the new name for the complex housing the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), and Cabinet Secretariat, now officially called Seva Teerth

The move is part of a broader effort by the Modi government since 2014 to shift away from colonial-era symbols and create a citizen-centric governance ecosystem.

From South Block to Seva Teerth: A Symbolic Shift

Since 2014, the government has steadily renamed key administrative structures to reflect service, duty, and public welfare. Major changes include:

You Might Be Interested In

  • South Block → Seva Teerth

  • Central Secretariat → Kartavya Bhavan

  • Rajpath → Kartavya Path

  • Race Course Road → Lok Kalyan Marg

  • Several Raj Bhavans and Raj Niwas now designated as Lok Bhavan or Lok Niwas

The new names show the government’s aim to create a modern, efficient, and citizen-focused governance system, moving away from colonial nomenclature.

Modern Infrastructure for Efficient Governance

For decades, ministries and government offices operated from fragmented, ageing infrastructure in Central Vista, leading to inefficiencies, high maintenance costs, and coordination challenges. Seva Teerth now consolidates the PMO, NSCS, and Cabinet Secretariat under one futuristic, digitally integrated complex.



Meanwhile, Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 accommodate key ministries, including Finance, Defence, Health, Education, Culture, Agriculture, Tribal Affairs, Law & Justice, and more. Both complexes feature public interface zones, centralized reception areas, and smart workspaces designed for efficiency, collaboration, and enhanced citizen engagement.

Sustainable Design and Safety at Seva Teerth

Designed to 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy, water conservation, waste management, and high-performance building materials. Smart security frameworks, surveillance systems, and emergency response infrastructure ensure the safety of both officials and visitors while promoting a sustainable and modern workplace.

PM Modi’s First Decisions Reflect “Spirit of Seva”

In its first set of actions from Seva Teerth, the Prime Minister signed key decisions targeting all sections of society from farmers to women, youth, and vulnerable citizens. Notable initiatives include:

  1. PM RAHAT Scheme: Accident victims to receive cashless treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh, ensuring immediate life-saving support.

  2. Doubling Lakhpati Didis Target: From 3 crore to 6 crore by March 2029, empowering women entrepreneurs across India.

  3. Agriculture Infrastructure Fund: Outlay doubled from ₹1 lakh crore to ₹2 lakh crore, boosting the entire agriculture value chain.

  4. Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0: Corpus of ₹10,000 crore to support innovation, deep tech, advanced manufacturing, and breakthrough technologies.

These decisions reinforce the guiding principle behind Seva Teerth- governance and policymaking that touch every section of society.

What ‘Seva Teerth’ Signifies

The name Seva Teerth, meaning “Abode of Service,” reflects PM Modi’s vision of citizen-centric governance. By shifting the PMO to a modern, centralized, and accessible hub, the government aims to make policymaking more inclusive, transparent, and responsive to public needs.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: How Tarique Rahman’s Victory Will Affect India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Playbook? ‘Bangladesh First’ Era, Trade, Water Treaties, and Regional Power Shifts Explained

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 3:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2Kartavya BhavanPM Modi Seva TeerthPMO new addressSeva Teerth

RELATED News

How Tarique Rahman’s Victory Will Affect India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Playbook? ‘Bangladesh First’ Era, Trade, Water Treaties, and Regional Power Shifts Explained

Tej Pratap’s Secret Child? Anushka Yadav’s Brother Confirms Baby’s Birth Amid Huge Buzz, Refuses To Confirm Father’s Name

Who Is Gaurav Singh? Class 12 Student Who Was Driving With His Girlfriend During Lucknow Hit-And-Run That Killed 6-Year-Old Child

T.N. CM Stalin Surprises 1.31 Crore Women With Rs 5,000 Credit; Here’s How You Can Receive The Money

PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Big Win, Vows Support For Democratic, Progressive Bangladesh, ‘Look Forward To…’

LATEST NEWS

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2026: Notification For Over 40,000 Vacancies

‘Look At My Biceps, Look At Yours’: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Banter With Kevin Pietersen Goes Viral on Social Media | WATCH Video

NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged

CPI 2026 Update: India’s Inflation Expected Within Target as Bank of Baroda Adjusts Methodology

PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth, PMO’s New Address; ‘Touching Every Section Of Society’- What Does The Name Signify And Why It Matters?

Begum’s Son Wins Big: Will Khaleda Zia’s Arch-Rival Sheikh Hasina Continue Living In Exile With Tarique Rahman Projected Next Bangladesh PM?

Tecno Pova Curves 2 Launches In India With 8000mAh Massive Battery, 4500nits Peak Brightness And HiOS 6 At Just…

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah vs Farhan, Shaheen vs Surya — 3 Key Battles That Could Decide India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo

Dehradun Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants on Rajpur Road Near Silver City Mall; Massive Police Hunt Launched

How Did The Sensex Crash Wipe Out ₹7 Lakh Crore From Stock Market Today? 900+ Point Fall, US Bond Pressure, and Geopolitical Tensions – Here’s What Should Investors Do

PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth, PMO’s New Address; ‘Touching Every Section Of Society’- What Does The Name Signify And Why It Matters?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth, PMO’s New Address; ‘Touching Every Section Of Society’- What Does The Name Signify And Why It Matters?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth, PMO’s New Address; ‘Touching Every Section Of Society’- What Does The Name Signify And Why It Matters?
PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth, PMO’s New Address; ‘Touching Every Section Of Society’- What Does The Name Signify And Why It Matters?
PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth, PMO’s New Address; ‘Touching Every Section Of Society’- What Does The Name Signify And Why It Matters?
PM Modi Unveils Seva Teerth, PMO’s New Address; ‘Touching Every Section Of Society’- What Does The Name Signify And Why It Matters?

QUICK LINKS