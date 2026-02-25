LIVE TV
PM Narendra Modi Arrives In Israel On Two-Day State Visit, Says The Countries Share 'Robust And Multifaceted Strategic Partnership'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel for a two-day State visit at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel for a two-day State visit (Image: ANI)
Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 25, 2026 18:17:09 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for a two-day State visit to Israel at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, in a trip aimed at strengthening what both sides describe as a “robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership.”

PM Modi’s visit, scheduled from February 25 to 26, began with a warm welcome at Ben Gurion Airport, where Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, personally received him. The two leaders shared a hug on arrival, underscoring the close personal rapport between them.

Warm Welcome in Tel Aviv

Before departing for Israel, PM Modi issued a statement highlighting the importance of the visit. “At the invitation of my dear friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be undertaking a State Visit to Israel from 25-26 February 2026,” the statement read.

He added, “India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years,” pointing to the steady expansion of bilateral ties. The Prime Minister said he is looking forward to discussions aimed at expanding cooperation across sectors.

Historic Address to Knesset

The atmosphere in Jerusalem reflected anticipation around the visit. Tricolours were visible at shopfronts, community leaders were seen preparing welcome gatherings, and members of the Indian community gathered in neighbourhoods where Hindi conversations could be heard.

At a newspaper kiosk, an Israeli resident was seen reading The Jerusalem Post, whose front page carried a photograph of PM Modi waving. Headlines such as “Welcome, Modi,” and “New Delhi’s burgeoning partnership with Jerusalem” highlighted the focus on India-Israel ties.

During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and will address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. Ahead of the address, he will hold a brief meeting with Netanyahu.

Israel’s Message

“I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations,” he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed eagerness to engage with the Indian diaspora in Israel, crediting them for strengthening goodwill between the two countries.

Ahead of the visit, President Herzog shared a message on X, welcoming the Indian leader. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State of Israel and the people of Israel look forward to welcoming you to Israel,” Herzog stated in his post.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 4:51 PM IST
