Home > India > ‘Deeply Concerned’: PM Modi On Reports Of Ukraine Launching Drone Attack On Russian President Putin’s Residence

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 30, 2025 13:23:19 IST

Drone Attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was “deeply concerned” by reports claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence had been targeted, urging all sides to prioritise diplomacy to prevent further escalation.

Modi Urges Focus On Peace Talks

In a post on X, PM Modi stressed that dialogue remains the only viable path to peace. “Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace,” he said, cautioning against actions that could derail negotiations.

Russia Accuses Ukraine, Kyiv Rejects Claim

Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of attempting to attack President Putin’s residence and warned of retaliation, though it provided no evidence to support the claim. Kyiv dismissed the allegation as baseless, calling it an attempt to disrupt already fragile peace talks.

The sharp exchange further clouded prospects for negotiations, with Moscow indicating it was reviewing its stance in response to the alleged incident, according to Reuters.

Trump Reacts, Says Peace Deal Still Possible

US President Donald Trump also weighed in, saying President Putin had informed him of the alleged attack during a phone call, leaving him “very angry.” “It’s one thing to be offensive. It’s another thing to attack his house. It’s not the right time,” Trump told reporters, even as he maintained that a peace deal could be close.

Trump had met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Florida a day earlier, saying progress had been made toward an agreement, though difficult territorial issues remained unresolved.

Putin Maintains Hard Line

Meanwhile, President Putin struck a defiant note, instructing Russian forces to press ahead with operations aimed at gaining full control of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region. The Kremlin reiterated demands for Ukrainian troops to withdraw from remaining parts of eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskiy again rejected Russia’s claims, calling them a “complete fabrication” and accusing Moscow of avoiding meaningful steps to end the war.

After speaking with Putin, Trump said he had no independent confirmation of the alleged attack. “I don’t like it, it’s not good,” he said, adding that US intelligence agencies were still assessing the situation.

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 1:06 PM IST
