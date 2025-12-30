LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Aviva Baig? Meet Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra's Fiancée And Longtime Girlfriend

Who Is Aviva Baig? Meet Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra's Fiancée And Longtime Girlfriend

Aviva Baig, a Delhi-based photographer and producer, engaged to Raihan Vadra after seven years. Stylish, artistic, and well-connected, their union blends art, politics, and family bonds, delighting fans everywhere.

Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig
Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 30, 2025 13:24:19 IST

Who Is Aviva Baig? Meet Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra’s Fiancée And Longtime Girlfriend

Who Is Aviva Baig?

Forget the headlines, Aviva Baig is taking the spotlight! After a seven-year-long relationship that was for the most part kept under wraps, the fine art photographer and producer from Delhi has just got engaged to Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son. The families approved, and all of a sudden, the art world and politics have something spicy to gossip about. Besides being professional in her drawings and paintings, Aviva is now in a way livestreaming her life.

The same interest from the public in her life and work is going on from gallery openings to celebrations of her engagement! The fans are buzzing and are very eager to see this elegant and artistic power couple in all its glory. Stay tuned; their adventure is only taking off!

How Educated Is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Baig is not your typical creative; she is a powerhouse behind the camera! Professionally, she is a photographer and producer who founded Atelier 11, a sophisticated photographic studio and production house in New Delhi with a partner. Since December 2023, she has been putting her charm as a producer at PlusRymn.

Aviva’s creative flair is such that the ordinary soon goes through a transformation into the stunning, the capturing of the “confluence between simplicity and complexity in everyday life” being one of the examples. Starting from the viewers in the gallery being left astounded by The Illusory World (2019) to the curious ones of You Cannot Miss This (2023), her artistry challenges everyone to stop, examine, and view life through a different lens.

Did she give life and art a thrill? Absolutely!



Sports Background

  • Former national-level football player, showcasing her versatility beyond the arts.

Education

  • Studied at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

  • Earned a degree in Media Communication and Journalism from O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU).

Aviva Baig Family Tree

Aviva Baig is not only a very talented person but she also has a family that is well-connected! Imran Baig, a businessman, and Nandita Baig, an interior designer, are her parents, and through the long-standing friendship of Nandita and Priyanka Gandhi, she has a very good relationship with the Vadras. What a small world and what big connections!

Aviva Baig And Raihan Vadra To Tie The Knot Soon

In December 2025, Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra, who had been dating for seven years mostly secretly, made the announcement of their engagement. The couple was not only blessed by their families, but also by the fans who were dying to see this fashionable and artistic union. The engagement of the two has caught the eye of the public and has mingled romance, beauty, and family ties all together in one great announcement.
Also Read: Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig…
First published on: Dec 30, 2025 1:10 PM IST
Tags: Aviva Baig, engagement news, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raihan Vadra

Who Is Aviva Baig? Meet Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra’s Fiancée And Longtime Girlfriend

QUICK LINKS