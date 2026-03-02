PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

Prime minister Narendra Modi made a telephone call to Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu amidst the high tensions in West Asia after the assassination of the Supreme leader of Iran and a series of retaliatory attacks in the region. In X, Modi wrote that he had conferred with Netanyahu on the fast changing security scenario and how concerned India was with the current happenings. He emphasized that safeguarding of civilians should always be on the agenda and once again made a request to end hostilities early in India.

The diplomatic overture followed soon after PM Modi presided over a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) which is the ultimate decision making body in India on the issues of strategy and security. This was a meeting that followed shortly after he made a visit to New Delhi after a multi state tour, which included Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.







Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026







The high level discussions were attended by senior ministers, like the defence, home, external affairs and finance ministers, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and some of the top ranking officials. The CCS evaluated the rapidly evolving situation in the region after the military operation of the US and Iran together with the assassination of the Iranian leader, according to the sources. The considerations given so much weight to the security of Indian nationals and the backup plans in case the conflict escalates. The current population of approximately 10,000 Indians resides in Iran and more than 40,000 living in Israel, and almost nine million in West Asia and the Gulf region.

The committee also looked at the effects of extensive disruptions in airspace that have seen hundreds of Indians being left in key transit locations like Dubai and Doha. Responsible officials evaluated the impacts of the reported Strait of Hormuz closure by Iran, a major oil importing channel of India. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions in the region are in constant contact with citizens and have expressed emergency helplines as well. The call to Netanyahu is the second call with the UAE President, where Modi criticized the attacks on UAE and showed his support to the nation.

