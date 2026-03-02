LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma ind vs wi abraham lincoln aircraft carrier China US former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

In X, PM Modi wrote that he had conferred with Benjamin Netanyahu on the fast changing security scenario and how concerned India was with the current happenings.

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 2, 2026 02:18:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

Prime minister Narendra Modi made a telephone call to Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu amidst the high tensions in West Asia after the assassination of the Supreme leader of Iran and a series of retaliatory attacks in the region. In X, Modi wrote that he had conferred with Netanyahu on the fast changing security scenario and how concerned India was with the current happenings. He emphasized that safeguarding of civilians should always be on the agenda and once again made a request to end hostilities early in India.

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle Asia Turmoil

The diplomatic overture followed soon after PM Modi presided over a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) which is the ultimate decision making body in India on the issues of strategy and security. This was a meeting that followed shortly after he made a visit to New Delhi after a multi state tour, which included Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.





The high level discussions were attended by senior ministers, like the defence, home, external affairs and finance ministers, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and some of the top ranking officials. The CCS evaluated the rapidly evolving situation in the region after the military operation of the US and Iran together with the assassination of the Iranian leader, according to the sources. The considerations given so much weight to the security of Indian nationals and the backup plans in case the conflict escalates. The current population of approximately 10,000 Indians resides in Iran and more than 40,000 living in Israel, and almost nine million in West Asia and the Gulf region.

The committee also looked at the effects of extensive disruptions in airspace that have seen hundreds of Indians being left in key transit locations like Dubai and Doha. Responsible officials evaluated the impacts of the reported Strait of Hormuz closure by Iran, a major oil importing channel of India. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions in the region are in constant contact with citizens and have expressed emergency helplines as well. The call to Netanyahu is the second call with the UAE President, where Modi criticized the attacks on UAE and showed his support to the nation.

Also Read: ‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 2:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: benjamin netanyahuIsrael Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuPM Narendra ModiPM Narendra Modi Benjamin NetanyahuPM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu

RELATED News

Violent Pro-Iran Protests In Pakistan’s Karachi Kill 23, Dozens Injured After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death As Demonstrators Attempt To Storm US Consulate And UN Office

‘Rise Against The Army, They Are Your Enemy’: Pakistan’s Geo News Hacked As Anti-Military Messages Air Amid Escalating Border War With Afghanistan

Austin Bar Mass Shooting: Did Iran Strikes Influence The Motive Of Alleged Gunman Ndiaga Diagne? FBI Says It May Be ‘An Act of Terrorism’

Global Oil Supply At Risk: How Iran’s Strikes And Strait Of Hormuz Closure Could Drive Prices Higher, Explained

How Is The UAE Rolling Out Aid For Stranded Tourists As Explosions Rattle Dubai, Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Strikes On Iran?

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026, Semi-Final Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings- All You Need To Know

What’s Going To Happen In The Stock Market On Monday? US–Israel–Iran War, Oil & Gold Up, Shares Down — Missiles In the Sky, Expected Meltdown For Dalal Street

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on March 1: Final Standings as India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026

How Is The UAE Rolling Out Aid For Stranded Tourists As Explosions Rattle Dubai, Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Strikes On Iran?

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: “Most Matured Innings” — Fans Applaud Sanju Samson For His Match-Winning Knock Against West Indies

‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’

IND vs WI: ‘Na Batting, Na Fielding’ — Abhishek Sharma Trolled by Fans After Poor Show vs West Indies in Kolkata Clash

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil
PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil
PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil
PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

QUICK LINKS