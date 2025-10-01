LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Police Attach Head Office Of Banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Under UAPA In Budgam

Police Attach Head Office Of Banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Under UAPA In Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached the head office of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at Rehmatabad, Hyderpora in Budgam district. This development comes amid intensified efforts by security forces and investigating agencies to crack down on terror financing and support networks.

Police Attach Head Office Of Banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Under UAPA In Budgam

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: October 1, 2025 16:30:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Police Attach Head Office Of Banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Under UAPA In Budgam

In a major crackdown on separatist infrastructure in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached the head office of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at Rehmatabad, Hyderpora in Budgam district. The action was taken under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, as part of ongoing investigations into terror funding and subversive activities in the region.

According to officials, the attached property includes a three-storey building constructed over 1 kanal and 1 marla of land (Khasra No. 946, Khata No. 306). The building was allegedly being used as the operational base of the proscribed outfit, once led by the late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The attachment has been executed in connection with FIR No. 08/2024 registered at Police Station Budgam under UAPA provisions. Authorities stated that after gathering adequate evidence and obtaining clearance from the competent authority, the police moved forward with the action.

Also Read: Tourism Boost: J&K Reopens 12 More Tourist Spots Months After Pahalgam Attack

“This move is part of our systematic approach to dismantle the ecosystem that supports separatism and terrorism in the Valley,” a senior police official said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, which was banned in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370, is accused of spreading anti-national propaganda, mobilising protests, and maintaining links with terror elements across the border. The outfit’s properties have been under scrutiny by central agencies for their alleged use in funding and harbouring militant activities.

This development comes amid intensified efforts by security forces and investigating agencies to crack down on terror financing and support networks ahead of the winter season, when infiltration and unrest traditionally spike.

More such actions against assets linked to banned organisations are expected in the coming weeks.

Also Read: NIA Attaches Property Of Terror Associate In Shopian’s Maldeera

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 4:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: jammu and kashmirJammu and Kashmir PoliceTehreek-e-Hurriyat

RELATED News

Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem

LATEST NEWS

Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Police Attach Head Office Of Banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Under UAPA In Budgam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Police Attach Head Office Of Banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Under UAPA In Budgam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Police Attach Head Office Of Banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Under UAPA In Budgam
Police Attach Head Office Of Banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Under UAPA In Budgam
Police Attach Head Office Of Banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Under UAPA In Budgam
Police Attach Head Office Of Banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Under UAPA In Budgam

QUICK LINKS