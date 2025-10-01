Police Attach Head Office Of Banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Under UAPA In Budgam

In a major crackdown on separatist infrastructure in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached the head office of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at Rehmatabad, Hyderpora in Budgam district. The action was taken under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, as part of ongoing investigations into terror funding and subversive activities in the region.

According to officials, the attached property includes a three-storey building constructed over 1 kanal and 1 marla of land (Khasra No. 946, Khata No. 306). The building was allegedly being used as the operational base of the proscribed outfit, once led by the late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The attachment has been executed in connection with FIR No. 08/2024 registered at Police Station Budgam under UAPA provisions. Authorities stated that after gathering adequate evidence and obtaining clearance from the competent authority, the police moved forward with the action.

Also Read: Tourism Boost: J&K Reopens 12 More Tourist Spots Months After Pahalgam Attack

“This move is part of our systematic approach to dismantle the ecosystem that supports separatism and terrorism in the Valley,” a senior police official said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, which was banned in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370, is accused of spreading anti-national propaganda, mobilising protests, and maintaining links with terror elements across the border. The outfit’s properties have been under scrutiny by central agencies for their alleged use in funding and harbouring militant activities.

This development comes amid intensified efforts by security forces and investigating agencies to crack down on terror financing and support networks ahead of the winter season, when infiltration and unrest traditionally spike.

More such actions against assets linked to banned organisations are expected in the coming weeks.

Also Read: NIA Attaches Property Of Terror Associate In Shopian’s Maldeera