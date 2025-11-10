Police Vehicle Torched In Bihar’s Gopalganj Ahead Of Phase 2 Elections, Several Detained

Violence broke out in Bihar’s Gopalganj on Saturday evening after an angry mob set fire to a police vehicle following false rumours about the death of a biker.

The unrest began after a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV left three men injured. Police said the accident took place between 6:30 pm and 7 pm when the bikers, while trying to avoid a speeding Scorpio, lost control and fell. Locals rushed the injured men to the hospital soon after the incident.

#WATCH | Gopalganj, Bihar: On police vehicle set on fire, Gopalganj’s SP Avdhesh Dixit said, “Around 6:30-7:00 pm, three boys were going on a bike. A police vehicle was also passing by. A Scorpio came speeding from the front. While trying to avoid the Scorpio, the bike riders met… pic.twitter.com/TY6cACo5ao — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2025

Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Dixit confirmed that the injured were identified as Nand Kumar Chauhan, Ehsan Ali, and Raja Hussain, all residents of Sareya Mohalla in Gopalganj.

They were immediately taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment with the help of locals and police personnel. Doctors later reported that all three men were out of danger. However, misinformation about one of them dying began to spread rapidly, creating panic and anger among nearby residents.

Mob Sets Police Vehicle Ablaze, Tension Grips Area

Soon after the rumours spread, an angry crowd gathered at the accident spot and demanded strict action against the police. The situation turned violent when the mob set a police jeep on fire. Witnesses said the vehicle caught fire instantly, causing chaos in the area.

Police responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the mob and restore order. After several minutes of confrontation, officers managed to control the situation. More than a dozen people were detained for their involvement in the violence.

Police Launch Probe, Extra Forces Deployed

SP Awadhesh Dixit stated that a detailed investigation has been launched to identify those behind the violence and determine the exact cause of the accident.

“Those responsible for spreading false rumours and creating disturbance will face strict action. It is not yet confirmed which vehicle was directly involved in the accident,” he said.

Police have deployed additional forces across the area to prevent any further unrest. Security remains tight, and surveillance has been increased in sensitive zones.

