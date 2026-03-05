Power Cut Alert In Delhi: Electricity Supply To Be Disrupted In More Than 100 Areas Tomorrow; Check Timings And Full List Of Affected Localities

Residents across several parts of Delhi may face scheduled power outages on Friday, March 6, as electricity distribution companies carry out maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. The planned shutdown will affect more than 100 localities, particularly in East and North-East Delhi, with outages lasting several hours in different zones.

Authorities said the temporary power cuts are necessary for network upgrades, cable installations, and system maintenance to ensure more reliable electricity supply in the future.

Several Major Localities To Be Affected

According to the official schedule, areas such as Krishna Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, GT Road, Daryaganj, Patel Nagar, Karkardooma, Mayur Vihar, Paharganj, and Chandni Chowk are among those likely to experience power disruptions at different times between morning and evening.

For example, parts of Krishna Nagar including Radhe Shyam Park, Swasthya Vihar, Govind Pura and Gagan Vihar will see outages from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM due to system improvement work. Meanwhile, Old Seelampur and Raghubar Pura may face power cuts from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Similarly, areas in Yamuna Vihar such as Manujpur-Bhajanpura and Chand Bagh are expected to witness power disruptions between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM because of network upgrades.

In the Krishna Nagar division, electricity supply will remain disrupted from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM in Chander Nagar Block-C, Pandit Park and Ghondli areas due to ACB replacement work. Earlier in the day, Old Geeta Colony Block 8A will face a power cut from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM because of civil work, while Radhe Shyam Park, Swasthya Vihar and Sukh Vihar will see outages from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM for system improvement work.

Additionally, Old Seelampur and Raghubar Pura No. 2 will remain without electricity from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM for similar upgrades.

In the Yamuna Vihar area, power supply will be interrupted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in Chand Bagh, B-3 Block Yamuna Vihar and Tanki Road Bhajanpura as part of network upgradation work. Another outage is scheduled from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Manujpur Bhajanpura for the same purpose.

Meanwhile, Karawal Nagar division will experience a power cut between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM in Harsh Vihar, Mandoli, Johripur and Gokulpuri due to 11kV feeder maintenance.

In the GT Road area, electricity will remain suspended from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM in Mansarowar Park and Ram Nagar because of cable connection work.

Similarly, Laxmi Nagar will see a power outage from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM in Vishwakarma Park, Ramesh Park and Lalita Park for feeder preventive maintenance.

Other affected areas include Daryaganj, where supply will be cut from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM near GB Pant Hospital due to feeder maintenance, Patel Nagar (10:30 AM to 1:30 PM) for substation maintenance at Rajendra Bhawan and Rajendra Place, and Chandni Chowk (10:03 AM to 1:03 PM) near Gurudwara Sisganj Road due to substation maintenance work.

Power utilities have urged residents in affected areas to complete essential electricity-dependent tasks in advance and stay prepared for temporary disruptions. Officials said the work is part of ongoing efforts to modernise the power network and improve long-term supply reliability across Delhi.

