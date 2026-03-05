LIVE TV
India Condemns Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death During US-Israel Joint Strikes As Middle East Conflict Expands Beyond Iran

India expressed condolences following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a reported US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.

India condemns Khamenei's death (IMAGE: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 5, 2026 17:12:02 IST

India Condemns Khamenei’s Death: India expressed its condolences on Thursday after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, where he signed the condolence book and spoke on behalf of the Indian government.

This comes at a tense moment for the region. Khamenei died in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, which has pushed West Asia into full-blown war.

The fighting isn’t staying contained either. A US submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka’s coast. In Azerbaijan, the government threatened retaliation after a drone strike hit an airport. Officials there made it clear, they’re getting ready to respond, and people are worried this could pull in even more countries.

Meanwhile, Iranian media described fresh damage in Tehran, sports complexes, a football stadium, a municipal building, and shop fronts all hit by Israeli and US strikes.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister also extends condolences 

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh came to the embassy in New Delhi to sign a condolence book honoring late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The tribute comes when the Iranian state media reported that preparations are in progress at the Tehran Grand Mosalla where the body of the slain Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, killed in an attack by the US-led forces and Israel, is to be laid to rest.

A prayer complex called the Grand Mosalla, where the most important state-religious events in the city are held, is the centre of a three-day farewell celebration.

According to the usual procedure, the funeral procession will be preceded by the farewell ceremony during which thousands of mourners are anticipated to attend the ceremony to give their last goodbye to the departed one.

It is against this background of funeral preparation that regional tensions have gone very high. Thursday, Iran threatened to attack the Dimona nuclear facility in case Israel and the US want to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘Trump Admin Will Bitterly Regret’: Iran Reacts To Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Sinking, Hits US Tanker In A Tit-For-Tat Move

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 5:11 PM IST
