Powerful 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Bay Of Bengal near Andaman Islands; No Damage Reported

A strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Bay of Bengal near the Andaman Islands on July 29, with no damage reported. Following recent tremors in Delhi, NCR states will conduct major disaster drills from July 29–August 1. Meanwhile, Japan and Samoa also reported earthquakes recently. Authorities worldwide remain on high alert amid rising seismic events.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 29, 2025 03:01:41 IST

In the early hours of Tuesday, July 29, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Bay of Bengal near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, creating a brief moment of concern for residents across the region. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremor struck at precisely 12:11 AM IST, with its epicenter located at Latitude 6.82 N and Longitude 93.37 E, at a shallow depth of just 10 kilometers.

Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of injuries, fatalities, or damage to infrastructure. The islands, known for their proximity to tectonic plate boundaries, are no strangers to seismic activity. However, this particular quake caused no major disruption.

This seismic event comes just a week after residents in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced mild tremors on the morning of July 22. On that day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 with its epicenter in Faridabad gently shook parts of northern India. Much like the recent Bay of Bengal tremor, no damage to life or property was reported.

In light of the recent seismic occurrences, authorities in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have taken a proactive approach to bolster disaster readiness. A large-scale disaster management preparedness drill has been scheduled across the NCR from July 29 to August 1.

These drills are aimed at testing and strengthening coordination among various emergency response agencies in the event of natural calamities like earthquakes or even industrial chemical hazards. The initiative is being carried out in partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Indian Army, and the respective state governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Officials involved in planning the drill emphasized the importance of these exercises to improve communication and response mechanisms among emergency personnel. The drills will simulate real-life emergency scenarios to help first responders, medical teams, and rescue units fine-tune their strategies and response times.

Globally, seismic activity has shown no signs of slowing down. On Monday, July 28, Japan’s northern Hokkaido region was shaken by a 5.3 magnitude earthquake. Though tremors rippled through several districts and startled residents, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) confirmed there was no risk of a tsunami.

Just a few days earlier, on Friday, July 25, a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific near Samoa. The quake, which occurred at a depth of 314 kilometers and roughly 440 kilometers southwest of the capital Apia, did not result in any casualties or damage, according to the US Geological Survey.

These global events are a timely reminder of the importance of preparedness. While nature’s tremors are unpredictable, human readiness can significantly reduce their impact.

What is a Derecho? All You Need to Know About The Destructive Weather Event
Did Trump Ban Jeffrey Epstein From His Club? Here’s What US President Said
Top 7 World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2025: It Is Not in Singapore, USA, India; see who tops list as per Prix Versailles
20 Years of Swades: Shah Rukh Khan’s Timeless Role and Inspiring Journey Revisited
