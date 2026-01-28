LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death ajit pawar age Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Praying For Strength And Courage’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar’s Death After Tragic Baramati Air Crash

‘Praying For Strength And Courage’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar’s Death After Tragic Baramati Air Crash

Ajit Pawar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to express his condolences following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash near Baramati.

'Praying For Strength And Courage': PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar’s Death After Tragic Baramati Air Crash (Picture Credits: X)
'Praying For Strength And Courage': PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar’s Death After Tragic Baramati Air Crash (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 28, 2026 16:14:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Praying For Strength And Courage’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar’s Death After Tragic Baramati Air Crash

Ajit Pawar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to express his condolences following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash near Baramati.

You Might Be Interested In

Ajit Pawar, 66, died after the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district on Wednesday morning. All five people on board, including Pawar, two pilots, a flight attendant and his personal security officer, were killed in the accident.

Aircraft Crash Near Baramati, Probe Underway

The crash occurred around 8.48 am near the runway threshold of Baramati airport. Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have rushed investigation teams to the site to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

You Might Be Interested In

Ajit Pawar was en route to Baramati to campaign for the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections when the accident took place.

PM Modi Pays Tribute On X

In a series of posts on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident. “Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families,” he wrote.

In another post, the Prime Minister described Ajit Pawar as a mass leader with strong grassroots connect. He highlighted Pawar’s administrative acumen, dedication to public service and commitment to empowering the poor, calling his untimely death “deeply shocking and saddening”.

Sharad Pawar Reaches Baramati, Leaders Across Parties Condole

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar and his wife travelled from their Mumbai residence to the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College in Baramati, where the mortal remains of the deceased were kept.

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were among several leaders who condoled Ajit Pawar’s demise.

Ajit Pawar’s Political Journey

Ajit Pawar began his political career under the guidance of his uncle Sharad Pawar and remained closely associated with him since the early 1990s. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati in 1991 and later vacated the seat for Sharad Pawar.

He went on to become a seven-time MLA from the Baramati Assembly constituency, winning successive elections from 1991 to 2014. In November 2019, he split from the NCP and joined a BJP-led government, becoming Deputy Chief Minister. In February 2024, the Election Commission awarded the NCP name and symbol to his faction.

Despite political differences, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar recently came together during the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal elections, projecting a joint development agenda.

State Mourning Announced

Known for his blunt style and straightforward politics, Ajit Pawar is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, and his sons Jay and Parth Pawar. The Maharashtra government has announced three days of state mourning following his death.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Who Was Captain Sumit Kapur? Pilot-In-Command Among Five Killed In Baramati Plane Crash That Claimed The Life Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 4:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ajit pawar deathajit-pawarBaramati air crashDGCA probe orderedIndian political tragedyNCP leader Ajit PawarPM Modi condolencespolitical leaders condolencePune district plane crashSharad Pawar reaction

RELATED News

Maharashtra in Mourning: Ajit Pawar’s Wife Sunetra, Cousin Supriya Sule Break Down After Dy CM’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash

Who Was Captain Sumit Kapur? Pilot-In-Command Among Five Killed In Baramati Plane Crash That Claimed The Life Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Who Was Shambhavi Pathak? The Pilot Flying Ajit Pawar’s Last Flight When Learjet 45 Crashed In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors

Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors

Who Was Pinky Mali? 29-Year-Old Flight Attendant Killed In Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Baramati Plane Crash

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Kim Keon Hee? How Two Luxury Handbags, A BMW Dealership, And A Controversial Church Led To The Arrest Of Former First Lady Of South Korea

Pakistan Train Blast: Jaffar Express Derailed in Sindh as Baloch Group Takes Responsibility ‘Attacks Will Continue Until Balochistan Is Free’

“Extremely Lucky”: Novak Djokovic Advances to Australian Open 2026 Semifinals After Lorenzo Musetti Scare

‘Praying For Strength And Courage’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar’s Death After Tragic Baramati Air Crash

Explained: Carlos Alcaraz’s Fitness Band Controversy At Australian Open 2026 And Virat Kohli’s Connection

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Creates History, Crosses ₹1000 Crore in India, Becomes First Bollywood Movie to Join Pushpa and Baahubali Elite Club

‘Prepare To Be Away From Your Home…’ Storm Chandra Hits UK, Over 100 Flood Warnings Issued, Travel Disruption Continues Until Friday, Check Latest Updates Here

Union Budget 2026 Roadmap: President Murmu Sets The Economic Tone As Budget Session Opens

‘Respecting Iran’s Sovereignty’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Calls Iran President, Assures ’Kingdom Will Not Allow Its Airspace Or Territory To Be Used’ Amid US Tensions

Union Budget 2026: High-Tech Classrooms and Job-Ready Graduates Take Centre Stage, More Funding Poured Into Education Sector

‘Praying For Strength And Courage’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar’s Death After Tragic Baramati Air Crash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Praying For Strength And Courage’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar’s Death After Tragic Baramati Air Crash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Praying For Strength And Courage’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar’s Death After Tragic Baramati Air Crash
‘Praying For Strength And Courage’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar’s Death After Tragic Baramati Air Crash
‘Praying For Strength And Courage’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar’s Death After Tragic Baramati Air Crash
‘Praying For Strength And Courage’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Condoles Ajit Pawar’s Death After Tragic Baramati Air Crash

QUICK LINKS