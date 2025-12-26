President Droupadi Murmu Unveils The Constitution Of India In Santhali Language

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday officially released the Constitution of India in the Santhali language, written in the Ol Chiki script, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Addressing the gathering, the President said the move was a moment of pride and happiness for Santhali-speaking people, as it would enable them to read and understand the Constitution in their own language.

‘Moment Of Pride For Santhali Community’

Making the Constitution accessible in Santhali strengthens inclusivity and deepens people’s connection with constitutional values, she noted, according to a statement from the President’s Secretariat.

Release Coincides With Ol Chiki Script Centenary

President Murmu pointed out that the release comes in the centenary year of the Ol Chiki script. She praised the Union Minister of Law and Justice and his team for ensuring that the Constitution was brought out in Ol Chiki during this landmark year.

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal were among the dignitaries present at the event.

About The Santhali Language

Santhali, one of India’s oldest living languages, was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2003. The language is widely spoken by tribal communities across Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar.

The release of the Constitution in Santhali marks another step toward making India’s foundational document accessible to a wider section of its diverse population.

