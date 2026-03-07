LIVE TV
Home > India > President Murmu Questions Venue Change, Protocol Lapses In Bengal Tribal Meet; PM Modi Calls TMC 'Shameful', Condemns Mamata Govt's Insult

President Murmu Questions Venue Change, Protocol Lapses In Bengal Tribal Meet; PM Modi Calls TMC ‘Shameful’, Condemns Mamata Govt’s Insult

President Murmu questions Bengal tribal meet venue, protocol lapses; PM Modi calls TMC ‘shameful’, condemns Mamata govt’s insult.

President Murmu questions Bengal tribal meet venue.(Picture Credits: ANI)
President Murmu questions Bengal tribal meet venue.(Picture Credits: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 7, 2026 21:18:52 IST

President Murmu Questions Venue Change, Protocol Lapses In Bengal Tribal Meet; PM Modi Calls TMC ‘Shameful’, Condemns Mamata Govt’s Insult

In a rare public rebuke, President Droupadi Murmu expressed displeasure with the West Bengal government for allegedly denying permission for the 9th International Santhali Conclave in North Bengal. The President was scheduled to attend the event as the chief guest.

During her visit to Siliguri, Murmu highlighted lapses in protocol and event arrangements, noting that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any of her ministers received her at the airport. Only Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb welcomed her.

Venue Change Sparks Controversy

Originally scheduled at Bidhannagar, the event was shifted to a smaller venue in Goshaipur near Bagdogra Airport. Murmu questioned the decision, pointing out that the venue could accommodate far more attendees than claimed by the administration.

“Perhaps the administration thought that no one would be able to go there… I am very hurt,” the President said, addressing local residents in Siliguri.

Murmu later visited Phansidewa, a region with a significant Adivasi population, praising the harmony among communities, including Adivasis, Gorkhas, Rajbangshis, and Bengalis.

No Grudges Against Mamata Banerjee

Despite highlighting protocol lapses, Murmu clarified that she held no personal grudges against the Chief Minister.

“Mamata ‘Didi’ is like my younger sister… Anyway, I have no complaints with her. May she stay well, and may all of you stay well,” she said.

BJP Slams West Bengal Government

The BJP condemned the Bengal government, calling the events a “complete collapse of the constitutional framework.” Leader Amit Malviya said the state’s disregard for the President’s dignity reflects a breakdown of governance and institutional respect.

Mamata Banerjee Hits Back

In response, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of politicising the visit. She defended her administration’s handling of tribal affairs, highlighting initiatives like recognition of Santali language, tribal schools, and universities. Banerjee also alleged that the BJP intended to impose President’s Rule in Bengal.

“We respect the Honourable President… but do not do politics during elections as per the BJP’s advice,” she said.

PM Modi Terms Situation ‘Shameful and Unprecedented’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Trinamool Congress, calling the handling of the event “shameful and unprecedented.” Posting a video of Murmu’s remarks, Modi emphasised that the President, a tribal herself, should be treated with dignity.

“The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President,” Modi wrote.

He added that the office of the President is above politics and urged better sense from the state government.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 9:18 PM IST
Tags: droupadi murmu, mamata banerjee, pm modi, president murmu, Santhali Conclave, West Bengal tribal meet

President Murmu Questions Venue Change, Protocol Lapses In Bengal Tribal Meet; PM Modi Calls TMC ‘Shameful’, Condemns Mamata Govt’s Insult

