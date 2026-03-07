LIVE TV
crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
Home > India > Who Was Tarun Kumar? 26-Year-Old Uttam Nagar Man Killed While Returning Home After Playing Holi, Beaten By 8–10 Attackers, Father Says ‘He Was Our Only Support’

Who Was Tarun Kumar? 26-Year-Old Uttam Nagar Man Killed While Returning Home After Playing Holi, Beaten By 8–10 Attackers, Father Says 'He Was Our Only Support'

In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, a dispute between two families escalated into a violent clash that left 26-year-old Tarun Kumar dead. Police said the argument began when a water balloon thrown from a terrace hit a passing woman, triggering tensions between neighbours. Four people have been arrested and a minor detained.

26-year-old Tarun Kumar was killed in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar after a Holi clash between neighbours triggered by a water balloon dispute. Photos: X.
26-year-old Tarun Kumar was killed in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar after a Holi clash between neighbours triggered by a water balloon dispute. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 7, 2026 15:07:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Tarun Kumar? 26-Year-Old Uttam Nagar Man Killed While Returning Home After Playing Holi, Beaten By 8–10 Attackers, Father Says ‘He Was Our Only Support’

26-year-old Tarun Kumar, was killed after a violent altercation between two families during Holi celebrations in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area. The clash reportedly began after a water balloon thrown from a terrace struck a passing woman, triggering an argument that later escalated into violence. Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident and detained a minor boy.

According to police, those arrested belong to the Muslim community.

What Triggered The Dispute That Led To Killing Of Tarun Kumar?

According to police officials, the incident began when an 11-year-old girl standing on a terrace was throwing water balloons at people passing by on the street as part of Holi celebrations. One of the balloons allegedly hit a woman who objected to it.

Tarun Kumar’s uncle, Tek Chand, said the family attempted to defuse the situation.

“We apologised, but she didn’t listen and called her relatives, picking up a fight with us,” he said.

Police, however, described the incident as a dispute between the two families that escalated into violence.

“An altercation broke out between the two families. Their argument turned into a violent clash during which they assaulted each other,” a police officer said.

Tarun Kumar Was Not Present During Initial Argument: Family

Family members of the deceased said Tarun Kumar was not present when the dispute initially broke out.

According to them, the girl had been playing with family members when the water balloon accidentally struck the woman. While the woman reportedly began abusing them, the matter initially appeared to calm down.

Tarun Kumar, meanwhile, had gone out to celebrate Holi with his friends and was returning home at the time. His family claims he had no knowledge of the earlier altercation.

Tarun Kumar Assaulted By A Group Of 8-10 People

According to Tek Chand, Tarun was attacked by a group of eight to ten people armed with rods, sticks and stones.

“My nephew had no idea about the fight. But he was still attacked. They thrashed him brutally and even threw a big stone on his chest when he was lying injured on the road,” Tek Chand said.

Tarun sustained serious injuries during the assault and succumbed to them the following day, the family said.

What Police Said About Uttam Nagar Communal Incident

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka district, Kushal Pal Singh, said that the two groups involved in the clash belonged to different religions and that both families originally hail from Rajasthan.

Following the incident, tensions rose in the area. Tarun’s family members and neighbours gathered outside the Uttam Nagar Police Station, raising slogans in protest.

A member of a Hindu outfit also joined the protest. According to officials, some individuals later returned to the neighbourhood and attempted to attack the Muslim family allegedly involved in the clash. The situation was brought under control after police intervened.

Police Deploy Additional Security, RPF In Uttam Nagar

Authorities have since stepped up security arrangements in the area to prevent further unrest.

“Security personnel in adequate numbers have been deployed in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation, and no one will be allowed to breach the law-and-order situation,” police told agencies.

DCP Kushal Pal Singh said the police have taken additional measures to maintain peace following the March 4 incident and the protests that followed.

“In view of the incident that happened on 4th March, we have made adequate security arrangements. We have divided the area into zones, sectors and sub-sectors. Our motorcycles and vehicles are continuously patrolling,” Singh said, according to news agency ANI.

Who Was Tarun Kumar, Hindu Man Killed In Uttam Nagar Violence?

Tarun Kumar’s father, Memraj, said the family is devastated by the loss and described his son as their only support.

“He was our only support and was studying digital marketing. We are poor people. The police say some arrests have been made, but we have not been shown anything. I appeal to PM Modi and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for strict action against those responsible,” Memraj said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Security has been tightened in Uttam Nagar following the clashes. Delhi Police personnel along with teams from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the locality to maintain law and order.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 3:07 PM IST
Who Was Tarun Kumar? 26-Year-Old Uttam Nagar Man Killed While Returning Home After Playing Holi, Beaten By 8–10 Attackers, Father Says ‘He Was Our Only Support’

QUICK LINKS