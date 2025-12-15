LIVE TV
Pune Road Rage Horror: Mumbai HR Executive Loses Vision As Glass Shards Damage Eye After Three Men Chase And Attack Her

A 28-year-old Mumbai HR executive suffered a severe eye injury after a road rage attack in Pune’s Katraj-Dehu road bypass. The accused allegedly vandalised her car, throwing stones that shattered the windscreen. She underwent emergency eye surgery as police registered charges under BNS sections.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 15, 2025 15:14:41 IST

After an incident of road rage in Pune, a 28-year-old HR executive of Mumbai was left with a severe eye injury.

Puja Gupta, a Chembur resident was returning to Mumbai after spending some time in Pune, along with her fiancee, when three men on a two-wheeler banged their bikes in pursuit of their car.

HR Executive Hospitalised After Glass Shards Damage Eye

According to the FIR, the accident occurred on underpass of Katraj-Dehu road bypass at Pune. 

According to the allegations of the complainant, she was coming home together with a fiance who was driving the car, having paid her a visit to his parents in Gaikwadnagar in Pune district on December 6. 

According to the police, the car was said to have overtaken the two-wheeler by running over the foot of one of the three men. No one was hurt, however, the incident triggered a quarrel.

Pune road rage: What really happened?

The men were accused of raping the couple, and one of them threw a stone on the windscreen and broke. The couple was heading to a traffic jam towards the Punawale underpass when they got stuck. 

The men reached them and broke the rest of the windows and the rear windscreen. In one case, a fragment of glass was stuck in the eye of Gupta, causing a serious injury to his eye.

Gupta was quickly taken to a private hospital in Chinchwad, where she underwent an emergency surgery to have her eyesight repaired through emergency corneoscleral repair.

Gupta has mentioned that she has not seen again almost a week after. TOI had quoted her saying that doctors had assured her that one operation would be sufficient but that I might need another operation should my vision fail to come back.

The police has referred to the sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 125 (rash or negligent acts and the act endangers life or personal safety), 125(a) (rashness or negligence and the act endangers life or personal safety), 324 (4) (mischief), and 352 (intentional insult with the intention to provoke a breach of peace or any other offence) of the BNS.

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 3:14 PM IST
QUICK LINKS