Major Twist In Bareily Wedding Saga: After Bride Claims She Cancelled Rituals Over Dowry Demand, Groom Says He Was Body-Shamed, Relatives Taken Hostage

Bareilly wedding drama escalates as bride calls off marriage over alleged dowry demands. Groom alleges body-shaming and hostage situation. Police investigate while social media buzzes with opinions, memes, and debates.

Bareily Wedding Case (Pic: X)
Bareily Wedding Case (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 15, 2025 13:32:45 IST

Bareilly wedding case: The Bareilly wedding drama reminds us of a comedy movie that went outside the lines!

A very elaborate wedding was also planned with a bride who was so unhappy that she actually called it off with her 29-year-old fashion designer groom. According to her, the groom’s family demanded Rs. 20 lakh and a fancy car at the last moment. She said she had been waiting for the groom’s party, but this was a big surprise.

On the other hand, the bride’s family is not poor, they claim to have spent around Rs. 15 lakh on the wedding, and there are still cash, gold, and gifts that are already with the bride’s family, which have been given to them. This seems to be a typical situation where a woman is the reason for the dispute, and until both sides unfold their tales, nothing is clear. The police have to deal with the situation created by shaken-up people. The saga, however, is not only a major hit on Dalal Street but also on social media, as people are watching the whole episode unfold with popcorn in hand!

What Does The Bareily Bride Claims?

From the bride’s perspective, the whole story looks like a dramatic Bollywood film script! She called off the wedding as a result of the last-minute “surprises” from the groom’s family, which included a large sum of Rs 20 lakh and a brand new car!

Just think of it like this: waiting for the baraat to come, completely dressed for the occasion and ready, and then receiving such a bold demand! Discuss the timing, right? She claimed this unexpected dowry demand was the last straw so that she had no choice but to cancel the wedding. 

What Does The Bareily Grooms Say?

The narrative of this wedding from the side of the groom appears to be a story arc of a dark comedy! The groom asserts that the bride had a sudden change of heart, being plus-sized was a dealbreaker, after all.

There is more to the story: he claims that the bride’s family took the groom’s family hostage, robbed them, and kept on making body-shaming comments. To add to the already high drama, he informs that the bride later asked for an outrageous amount of Rs 50 lakh as a “settlement.” This is indeed a story with many twists! Running the whole saga through love, loot, and looks, this wedding tale is the perfect recipe for a social media sensation going viral.

Bareilly Wedding Chaos Sparks Police Action And Social Media Buzz

The Bareilly wedding saga failed miserably when the tension got out of control and the bride’s family called the cops. The police of the Cantt police station rushed in and arrested the groom, his father, and brother-in-law, practically bringing to a halt what was intended to be a huge party. As the bride was the first one to file an FIR, the case was registered, grooms side has also filed a counter report on this case. Everything is still under investigation. 

Of course, the plot did not remain at the wedding place. Social media took a burst of comments; some users defended the bride, denouncing the dowry rituals, while others argued that the nature of marriages in some families is transactional. Memes, political views, and opinions on fire were pouring into timelines as the case went viral.

In the meantime, the police are systematically taking statements and evidence in accordance with various provisions of the law. No conclusive statements can be made so far as the investigation is still ongoing. The truth will still be mired in love, money, and drama until the accounts of both sides have been fully explored, a true-life Bollywood drama is being enacted on Dalal Street and beyond!

(With Inputs From ‘X’)
First published on: Dec 15, 2025 1:31 PM IST
QUICK LINKS