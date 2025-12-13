LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > Luthras’ Deportation Process Awaits Issuance Of Emergency Travel Certificates, CBI Team To Fly To Thailand To Get Them Back

Luthras’ Deportation Process Awaits Issuance Of Emergency Travel Certificates, CBI Team To Fly To Thailand To Get Them Back

The deportation of the Luthra brothers, accused in the deadly Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire, is pending emergency travel certificates. With passports impounded by Delhi RPO, a CBI team will travel to Thailand to take custody after Thai authorities complete formalities on Monday.

Birch Nightclub Fire Accused Luthra Brothers’ Deportation Awaits Emergency Travel Certificates
Birch Nightclub Fire Accused Luthra Brothers’ Deportation Awaits Emergency Travel Certificates

Published By: Shikha Salaria
Last updated: December 13, 2025 05:39:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Luthras’ Deportation Process Awaits Issuance Of Emergency Travel Certificates, CBI Team To Fly To Thailand To Get Them Back

The deportation of the Luthra brothers of the infamous Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where at least 25 persons were killed in a fire is awaiting the issuance of emergency travel certificates – documents which will enable them to travel to India as the Delhi RPO under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has impounded the passports of both the duo.
TDG has learnt that the process of the issuance of the certificates is only possible on Monday now given that the Thai authorities do not work over the weekend.
Speaking to TDG, a senior official privy to the matter confirmed that while the Goa Police was initially interested to visit Thailand to bring back the Luthra brothers, that is not possible since their deportation process necessitates that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visits that country and takes custody of the brothers given that it is the CBI which is the nodal agency in such matters.
While India and Thailand have an extradition treaty in place since 2015 and several criminals have been handed over to India by the Thai authorities over the past decade, the deportation route is a faster route than the extradition process.
 “Their passports have been impounded by the Regional Passport Office, Delhi (under the MEA) which means that they cannot board a flight as normal flyers and would need an emergency travel certificate to travel back to India. That can only happen on Monday because the Thai authorities don’t work over the weekend. Since the Interpol issued blue corner notices against them at the request of the CBI, the Interpol will only hand over the Luthra brothers to the nodal agency, that is, the CBI in such cases. A CBI team will hence fly to Thailand to bring back the Luthra brothers and later hand them over to the Goa police,” said an official privy to the developments.

The Luthra brothers who were detained by the Thai authorities on Thursday and shifted to  Bangkok’s Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre will be produced before the Thai immigration authorities before being handed over to the CBI team.
The Thai authorities detained them after they were rendered as ‘persona non grata’ after their passports were suspended by the Delhi RPO.
Saurabh Luthra and his elder brother Gaurav Luthra had fled India on an Indigo flight early morning on December 7 – a flight that they booked within two hours of the fire breaking out at their ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora. 
The brothers will remain at the immigration centre till the completion of the deportation process.
India and Thailand have, in the past, worked closely in matters pertaining to the deportation and extradition of persons wanted in India or those wanted for imposition of a sentence issued against them by an Indian court.

Also Read: Post-fire, Goa Wakes Up To Illegal Encroachment By Luthra Bros But Had Ignored Several Complaints Against Their Illegal Acts

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 5:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Birch by Romeo Lane firegoa nightclub fireLuthra brothers

RELATED News

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Firozabad Class 10 Boy Rapes Class 8 Girl, Uses Her Obscene Photos To Blackmail And Forcing Theft Of ₹1.5 Lakh Jewellery

Supreme Court Hails “Rare Settlement” as Wife Walks Away With No Alimony Claims, Returns In-Laws’ Gifts

2017 Actress Assault Case: Pulsar Suni, Five Others Get 20-Year Sentence by Ernakulam Court

Who Is Runjhun Sharma? All About The Mystery Woman Going Viral After Dropping Stunning Pics With Shashi Tharoor In Moscow

How Does Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Work – Side Effects Females vs Males

LATEST NEWS

Euphoria Season 3 Teaser From HBO Sparks Frenzy As Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Ignite Dramatic New Twists

YouTube Pulls Pakistan’s ‘Love Island’ Reality Show, Sparking Shock, Controversy And Fierce Online Debate Over Bold Content Ban

Massive Blaze Erupts At Bass Bay Brewhouse In Muskego, Wisconsin; Firefighters Scramble To Contain Fierce Flames

King Charles Hopes For Heartwarming Reunion With Prince Harry This Christmas, Royal Expert Reveals Festive Family Plans

Stewartville High Horror: Student Injured, Gunman Dead In Shocking Minnesota School Shooting, Motive Still Unknown, Tension High

Domestic Cricket Rocked As Match-Fixing Scandal Explodes, Four SMAT Players Suspended Amid Shocking Allegations Of Corrupt Practices

Amid Controversies, Neelam Giri Welcomes Tanya Mittal With Open Arms, Saying, ‘Let Go Kar Dena Chahiye’

42-Year-Old Indian-Origin Millionaire Arrested in California, Tries To Burn a Winery Before Crashing His Tesla

Epstein Files Row: Donald Trump Gets Featured Four Times In Nearly 100,000 Newly Released Photos, Bill Clinton And Bill Gates Also Seen In Social Settings

Caught On Camera: Putin Winks At Journalist After Erdogan Meeting, Video Goes Viral A Day After Pakistan Army Spokesperson Winked At Female Journalist

Luthras’ Deportation Process Awaits Issuance Of Emergency Travel Certificates, CBI Team To Fly To Thailand To Get Them Back

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Luthras’ Deportation Process Awaits Issuance Of Emergency Travel Certificates, CBI Team To Fly To Thailand To Get Them Back

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Luthras’ Deportation Process Awaits Issuance Of Emergency Travel Certificates, CBI Team To Fly To Thailand To Get Them Back
Luthras’ Deportation Process Awaits Issuance Of Emergency Travel Certificates, CBI Team To Fly To Thailand To Get Them Back
Luthras’ Deportation Process Awaits Issuance Of Emergency Travel Certificates, CBI Team To Fly To Thailand To Get Them Back
Luthras’ Deportation Process Awaits Issuance Of Emergency Travel Certificates, CBI Team To Fly To Thailand To Get Them Back

QUICK LINKS