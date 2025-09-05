Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's health deteriorates, rushed to hospital in Mohali

Chandigarh [India], September 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (51) was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after he complained of illness, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated on Friday evening.

According to AAP, Mann had been unwell for the past two days and showed no sign of improvement. Doctors advised hospitalisation after his condition deteriorated.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira questioned why the Chief Minister was not taken to the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali, which the AAP government has promoted as having world-class health facilities.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Firstly my sympathy @BhagwantMann on his deteriorating health if the news is true ! Secondly i urge Arvind Kejriwal to shift him to Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali that has world-class health facilities according to Aam Aadmi Party leaders, why shift him to Fortis Hospital? Lastly, i hope this time it’s not a fake health news bcoz last time when Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis it was theatrics & drama ! Last but not the least people don’t expect Fortis Hospital to issue fake health bulletins like they did last time!” (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.