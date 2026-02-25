R Nallakannu’s Death Reason Revealed: Veteran CPI Leader Passes Away At 101, MK Stalin Dubs Him ‘Political Volcano’ In Heartfelt Tribute

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > India > R Nallakannu’s Death Reason Revealed: Veteran CPI Leader Passes Away At 101, MK Stalin Dubs Him ‘Political Volcano’ In Heartfelt Tribute

R Nallakannu’s Death Reason Revealed: Veteran CPI Leader Passes Away At 101, MK Stalin Dubs Him ‘Political Volcano’ In Heartfelt Tribute

Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu passed away at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after 24 days in ICU care. Madras Medical College confirmed multiple organ failure.

R Nallakannu dies at 101 (IMAGE: X)
R Nallakannu dies at 101 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 25, 2026 18:21:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

R Nallakannu’s Death Reason Revealed: Veteran CPI Leader Passes Away At 101, MK Stalin Dubs Him ‘Political Volcano’ In Heartfelt Tribute

Nallakannu, who had been undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, February 25. 

According to an official statement issued by Madras Medical College and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Nallakannu was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on February 1 due to health complications.

During the past 24 days of treatment, his health condition showed fluctuations. A multidisciplinary medical team provided intensive care and continuous advanced monitoring throughout his hospitalisation, it added.

You Might Be Interested In

However, from the early hours of February 25, his response to medications gradually declined, and his condition became critical. Despite being under advanced life support, all his vital organs eventually failed. He passed away at around 1:55 PM on February 25, as per the statement. 

The hospital administration expressed deep condolences to his family and relatives. It also conveyed its gratitude to all the medical teams involved in his treatment and to the Government of Tamil Nadu for their support.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday paid an emotional tribute to veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R Nallakannu, calling him an “indomitable comrade” and a “political volcano” whose life would remain a guiding light for generations to come.

Nallakannu, one of the senior-most leaders of the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu, passed away at the age of 101 on Wednesday afternoon at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Stalin recalled Nallakannu’s unwavering spirit despite physical challenges, quoting the late leader’s own words: “Even though I lack proper vision in one eye, there is another eye in my heart. That is the good eye.”

He described Nallakannu as “an uncompromising fighter” and a tireless champion of the working class who endured imprisonment, torture, and immense personal hardship without ever compromising his principles.

In his tribute, Stalin highlighted Nallakannu’s close association with former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, fondly remembered as “Muttamil Arignar Kalaignar.” He noted that Nallakannu had stood shoulder to shoulder with Karunanidhi in protests against laws such as POTA, ESA and TESA, and strongly believed that Communist ideology and the Dravidian movement should work together as a “twin-barreled rifle for social change.”

Stalin also recalled that Karunanidhi had conferred the Ambedkar Award on Nallakannu during his tenure, and that he himself had the “great fortune” of presenting him with the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award under the present Dravidian Model government.

“He (Nallakannu) was always one who held me in affection and love. He wholeheartedly welcomed the schemes we created after establishing Dravidian model governance. I made it a habit to meet Ayya on each of his birthdays and receive his blessings,” he further wrote.

Calling him a leader who “lived not as an individual separate from the movement, but as the movement itself,” Stalin said Nallakannu had donated every award and its accompanying prize money back to the party and for public welfare.

“My deepest condolences and solace to his grieving family, relatives, and all comrades of the Indian Communist Movement,” Stalin said, adding that the state would bid farewell to the veteran leader with full state honours.

Describing Nallakannu as a man who lived solely for the working people, Stalin said Nallakannu’s life itself was the message he had left behind, one that would continue to inspire the struggle for social justice and equality.

According to an official statement issued by Madras Medical College and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Nallakannu had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on February 1 due to health complications.

Over 24 days of treatment, his condition fluctuated despite continuous advanced monitoring and intensive care by a multidisciplinary medical team. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘It Happened By Mistake’: Akshat Singh Pratap, Who Chopped His Father Into Pieces, Makes A Big Confession But Clarifies Sister…

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 6:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: r nallakann

RELATED News

Who Is Debabrata Mohanty? Senior Mining Officer Gets Caught With Rs. 4 Crore At Home After He Was Caught Taking ₹30,000 Bribe From A Local Coal Seller

Rs 590-Crore IDFC Scam Busted, Former Employees Arrested In Multi-Crore Haryana Bank Fraud After Rs 300 Crore Routed to Private Firm

More Trouble For Anil Ambani: ED Attaches Rs 3,716 Crore Pali Hill Residence As Probe Deepens In Rs 40,000 Crore RCOM Bank Fraud Case

Karnataka Shocker: Private Bank Manager Gets Accused Of Murdering Female Colleague By Forcing Her To Drink Poison, Family Also Alleges Sexual Assault

‘It Happened By Mistake’: Akshat Singh Pratap, Who Chopped His Father Into Pieces, Makes A Big Confession But Clarifies Sister…

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Finals After New Zealand’s 61-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka? Scenarios Explained

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

R Nallakannu’s Death Reason Revealed: Veteran CPI Leader Passes Away At 101, MK Stalin Dubs Him ‘Political Volcano’ In Heartfelt Tribute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

R Nallakannu’s Death Reason Revealed: Veteran CPI Leader Passes Away At 101, MK Stalin Dubs Him ‘Political Volcano’ In Heartfelt Tribute

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

R Nallakannu’s Death Reason Revealed: Veteran CPI Leader Passes Away At 101, MK Stalin Dubs Him ‘Political Volcano’ In Heartfelt Tribute
R Nallakannu’s Death Reason Revealed: Veteran CPI Leader Passes Away At 101, MK Stalin Dubs Him ‘Political Volcano’ In Heartfelt Tribute
R Nallakannu’s Death Reason Revealed: Veteran CPI Leader Passes Away At 101, MK Stalin Dubs Him ‘Political Volcano’ In Heartfelt Tribute
R Nallakannu’s Death Reason Revealed: Veteran CPI Leader Passes Away At 101, MK Stalin Dubs Him ‘Political Volcano’ In Heartfelt Tribute

QUICK LINKS