Home > India > Rahul Gandhi Admits, Couldn’t Get Caste Census Done Earlier; Correcting That Now

Rahul Gandhi Admits, Couldn’t Get Caste Census Done Earlier; Correcting That Now

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday admitted that it was his "mistake" and not that of the party that they could not get a caste census conducted earlier, as he could not understand their problems, like those of the dalits and added he is correcting that now. He made the remarks while addressing the Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan of the OBC department at Talkatora Stadium here.

Rahul Gandhi Admits, Couldn’t Get Caste Census Done Earlier; Correcting That Now
Rahul Gandhi Admits, Couldn’t Get Caste Census Done Earlier; Correcting That Now

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 25, 2025 21:04:59 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday admitted that it was his “mistake” and not that of the party that they could not get a caste census conducted earlier, as he could not understand their problems, like those of the dalits and added he is correcting that now.

He made the remarks while addressing the Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan of the OBC department at Talkatora Stadium here. 

He also said that 90 per cent of people in the country are facing injustice and they are not getting the real value of their hard work, and it is our work to make them socially and economically stronger so that they can become a part of the country’s growth. 

Rahul Gandhi said that he had committed a “mistake” in his political career of 21 years after entering it in 2004.

He said his mistake was that he did not protect the interests of the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) section as much as he should have done.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that he understood the problems of the Dalits and Backwards, but the problems of OBCs were not very visible to him. 

He also asserted that the caste census carried out in Telangana is a “political earthquake” that will cause a huge “aftershock” in the country.

He mentioned that the 21st century belongs to data and said, “21st century belongs to data and the data that we got in Telangana through which we can tell how much SC, STs and OBCs are working in any corporate sector.”

“We have the data and through that we know the lakhs and crore of people from the SC, ST and OBC communities are not getting their packages,” he said, adding that if we bring out rhe data of the MGNREGA and gig workers then we will understand that in the same most are from SC, ST and OBC communities. 

He also jibed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he keeps on claiming about Hindu India, whereas 50 per cent of Hindus are OBC.

If Hindu India is there, then in corporate and media, why are OBCs not there? Why in the big anchor lists there are from OBCs, and the government is snatching the lands of SC, STs and OBCs and giving them to businessmen? 

It is the reason why we said that wherever there is a Congress government, we will conduct caste based census so that we can know how much participation is of the OBC community, he said. 

He also asserted that any country is run by its productive force and that productive force provides the country with essential things like buildings, roads, schools and colleges, tools, etc.

“So my question is, if you build the country with your blood, sweat and hard work, then what does the country give you?” Rahul Gandhi asked. 

“The answer is – the rights of OBCs, tribals and Dalits are killed through Annual Confidential Report (ACR). If you look at the big ministries at the national level, you will not find the names of OBCs, tribals and Dalits there,” he added.

He also mentioned that BJP leaders say that we will wipe out English from India. 

“Ask them – where do their children study? Their children study abroad, do they study in Hindi medium there? Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada… all such regional languages are important, but along with these, English is also important,” he said, taking a potshot at the BJP. 

He also asserted that the media has just made Modi a balloon. “I have met him. It is just a show-off, there is no substance,” he added.

ALSO READ: Caste Survey In Telangana Is A Milestone For Social Justice, Says Rahul Gandhi

Tags: Caste censuscongressrahul gandhi

RELATED News

Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS Of ‘Divide And Rule’, Demands Welfare Push For OBCs
Over 100 Pilots Took Sick Leave In Single Day After Deadly AI-171 Crash
Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof
Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrated With Nationalistic Zeal In Shimla
EC Says 99.8% Bihar Electors Covered; Final Draft Roll On August 1

LATEST NEWS

“If You Can Build AI In India, You Can Do It Anywhere”: MeitY Secretary On Global Impact
Las Vegas Fire: Blaze Near UNLV Campus Sends Smoke Across City Sky | What To Know
Indiana Fever Add Aussie Star Chloe Bibby on Short-Term Deal
Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence
India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?
Another Twist Unfolding? Lawyer Claims Donald Trump Sent Letter To Jefferey Epstein
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Make Historic Semifinal Run in China Open
Sellowrap IPO Heats Up Early On Day1: Retail Quota Almost Full, But What’s Driving the Demand?
Shruti Haasan Shares A Heartfelt Post For ‘Appa’ As Kamal Haasan Gets Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP
Rahul Gandhi Admits, Couldn’t Get Caste Census Done Earlier; Correcting That Now
Rahul Gandhi Admits, Couldn’t Get Caste Census Done Earlier; Correcting That Now

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rahul Gandhi Admits, Couldn’t Get Caste Census Done Earlier; Correcting That Now

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rahul Gandhi Admits, Couldn’t Get Caste Census Done Earlier; Correcting That Now
Rahul Gandhi Admits, Couldn’t Get Caste Census Done Earlier; Correcting That Now
Rahul Gandhi Admits, Couldn’t Get Caste Census Done Earlier; Correcting That Now
Rahul Gandhi Admits, Couldn’t Get Caste Census Done Earlier; Correcting That Now

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?