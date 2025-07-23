Rahul Gandhi Renews Attack On Election Commission, Alleges ‘Bhayankar Chori’ Of Votes In Karnataka

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday intensified his attack, alleging that elections are being stolen in India, calling it “the reality of the country.” He vowed to present evidence “in black and white,” using Karnataka as an example.

Speaking to the media at the Parliament premises, the former Congress president said, “The Election Commission has admitted that over 52 lakh voters were not found at their addresses and 18 lakh voters have died in Bihar. But it’s not just Bihar similar manipulation happened in Maharashtra.”

He alleged that when the Congress asked for voter lists and video footage, the Election Commission failed to provide them and changed the rules instead. “They added nearly one crore fake voters and stole the elections,” he claimed.

Referring to the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi said that in Karnataka, “we conducted research and found a ‘bhayankar chori’ (massive theft) of votes.”

“I will present this before the Election Commission in black and white exactly how and where votes were stolen. And now they’ve realised that we’ve figured out their strategy,” he added.

He further explained that the Congress selected one constituency in Karnataka and digitised the paper voter list to analyze the data. “It took us six months, but we accessed their system,” he said.

According to Rahul, the EC is now planning to implement an entirely new system in Bihar to modify voter rolls and delete names. “Elections are being stolen, and this is India’s reality,” he repeated.

These remarks come amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission. The Monsoon Session of Parliament has already seen repeated disruptions, with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise.

The Opposition alleges that the EC’s SIR drive is aimed at removing lakhs of voters from the rolls. However, the Election Commission has rejected these claims, stating the revision aims to include all eligible voters.

Meanwhile, the EC had earlier dismissed similar allegations made by Rahul Gandhi regarding Maharashtra, asserting that the electoral rolls were transparently prepared and shared with recognised parties.

Rahul Gandhi also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated claims about mediating between India and Pakistan.

“Why is he saying it so many times?” Rahul asked, responding to Trump’s fresh claim that he stopped a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan by using trade threats.

