Home > India > Rahul, Priyanka Speaks Against SC Order To Remove Stray Dogs From Streets

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP from Kerala Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday came down heavily on the Supreme Court's order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi NCR as a step back from decades of science, humane backed policy and said blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted and public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand.

Dogs photo (Photo Credit- Unsplash)
Dogs photo (Photo Credit- Unsplash)

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: August 12, 2025 17:14:00 IST

New Delhi, Aug 12

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP from Kerala Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday came down heavily on the Supreme Court’s order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi NCR as a step back from decades of science, humane backed policy and said blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted and public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Supreme Court’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy.”

He said: “These voiceless souls are not ‘problems’ to be erased. “Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination and community care can keep streets safe – without cruelty.” “Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand,” he added.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also Congress General Secretary also echoed her voice against the Supreme Court order. In a post on X, she said, “The moving of all the city’s stray dogs to shelters within a matter of weeks is going to result in horrendously inhumane treatment of them. Enough shelters do not even exist to take them on.” She said that as it is animals in urban surroundings are subjected to ill treatment and brutality. “Surely there is a better way to manage the situation and a humane way can be found in which these innocent animals are looked after and kept safe as well. 

“Dogs are the most beautiful, gentle creatures, they do not deserve this kind of cruelty,” she added.

The remarks from the Congress leaders came after the Supreme Court on Monday ordered picking of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within eight weeks, directing that they be housed in dog shelters. The Supreme Court, hearing a suo motu case over dog bites in national capital on Monday, directed that no stray canines will be released back. In a warning, the Supreme Court said, “If any person or organisation comes in way of picking up of stray dogs, action will be taken.”

Also read: John Abraham Urges Chief Justice, ‘Dogs are Delhiites’ In Passionate Plea Over Stray Dog Court Order Sparking Nationwide Debate

Tags: Priyanka Gandhi Vadrarahul gandhiSupreme Court order to remove all stray dogs

