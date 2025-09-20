LIVE TV
Home > India > Rajasthan To Get Two New Vande Bharat Express Trains: Check Timings And Routes

Rajasthan To Get Two New Vande Bharat Express Trains: Check Timings And Routes

Indian Railways will launch two new Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Delhi with Jodhpur and Bikaner next week. The Delhi-Jodhpur journey will take just 8 hours. Timings are set, while the inauguration date is yet to be confirmed.

Travel from Delhi to Jodhpur in just 8 hours (Photo: Wiki)
Travel from Delhi to Jodhpur in just 8 hours (Photo: Wiki)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 20, 2025 11:54:10 IST

In a big connectivity push for Rajasthan, Indian Railways will start two new Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Delhi to Jodhpur and Bikaner next week. These semi-high-speed trains are likely to cut travel time dramatically, with the Delhi-Jodhpur route now taking only 8 hours, making journeys quicker and more comfortable for riders.

As per tentative schedules, the Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will start from Jodhpur at 5:30 am and arrive at Delhi Cantt at 1:30 pm. Going back in the same direction, the train will begin from Delhi Cantt at 3:10 pm and is expected to arrive at Jodhpur the same day at 11:15 pm.

Inauguration date has not been confirmed 

The Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will leave Bikaner at 5:45 am and arrive at Delhi Cantt by 11:50 am. The return journey will begin from Delhi Cantt at 4:45 pm and arrive at Bikaner by 11:00 pm. News reports indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off these trains on September 25, though no formal announcement regarding the inauguration date has come out so far.

These latest trains have the current sleeper Vande Bharat design, which has the ability to go at speeds of 180 kmph, but operational speed is limited to 160 kmph as of now because of track restrictions. Trains are likely to take over Rajdhani services on long routes in the future, increasing passenger comfort as well as the local economy. Both services will be operated and serviced by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

Rajasthan already has four Vande Bharat pairs operating on routes such as Ajmer-Chandigarh, Jodhpur-Sabarmati, Udaipur-Jaipur, and Udaipur-Agra Cantt. With these two more, rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Delhi would become even more robust, and high-speed rail travel would become even more convenient for the people and tourists.

As travel time from Delhi to Jodhpur has been reduced to 8 hours, these new Vande Bharat trains are set to transform the state’s rail travel by providing a quick, secure, and convenient journey for one of Rajasthan’s busiest routes.

Tags: Delhi-Jodhpur trainrajasthanVande Bharat Express Trains

