Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday gave a strong warning to Pakistan in the Sir Creek area, a strategically sensitive and disputed zone along the Gujarat coast. Addressing a military base near Bhuj, Gujarat, while performing the ancient ‘shastra puja’ on Dussehra, Singh stated that any misadventure in the area would be met with a “resounding response” that could alter history and geography.

Singh blamed Pakistan for ambiguous motives, referring to recent expansion of military infrastructure along Sir Creek. He stressed India’s repeated attempts to settle the dispute through negotiations, underlining that the border dispute has not been settled 78 years after independence.

What is Sir Creek and Why Is It Disputed?

Sir Creek is a 96-kilometre-long estuary of the tides in the Rann of Kutch that separates Pakistan’s Sindh province from Gujarat’s Kutch region. It was named after a British representative and opens into the Arabian Sea. It is a major fishing ground with untapped oil and gas resources. The terrain has very hot summers and cold winters, and it is very hard to navigate.

The conflict goes back to the 1914 Bombay government resolution that sought to establish the boundary between Sindh and Kutch. Under Paragraph 9 of the agreement, the boundary is “to the east of the Creek”, putting the creek within Sindh now Pakistan. After Partition in 1947, the dispute continued, to be settled under international maritime law, namely the Thalweg principle.

Pakistan asserts the creek is not navigable, contending the Thalweg principle is inapplicable. India asserts the creek is navigable at high tide, and the seashore boundary should be resolved under international conventions.

Operation Sindoor and Military Vigilance

Singh also referred to Operation Sindoor, initiated in May 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack. The four-day operation was against terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan-occupied territory, revealing Pakistan’s air defence system. He stressed India’s restraint, making it clear that the mission was to fight against terrorism, not to start war.

Commending coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, Singh added that the operation showcased India’s joint planning and the willingness to defend sovereignty.

“Any belligerent move by Pakistan in the Sir Creek region will evoke a forceful reaction,” Singh cautioned, citing past military operations and pointing out that there is one route to Karachi that runs through Sir Creek.

Check these Major Facts Regarding Sir Creek

One of the subcontinent’s largest fishing grounds; potential oil and gas deposits.

96-km tidal estuary between Pakistan and Gujarat.

Reaches into the Arabian Sea and was so named after a British diplomat.

Contested over varying interpretations of the maritime border.

India uses the Thalweg principle, while Pakistan maintains the creek is non-navigable.

Sir Creek remains a sensitive geopolitical flashpoint, with India having keen protection through the Indian Army and BSF. The area highlights the persistent India-Pakistan maritime dispute, mixing strategy, economics, and history.

