LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know

Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan against any aggression in the disputed Sir Creek region, highlighting its strategic importance, ongoing India-Pakistan maritime dispute, and India’s readiness to respond decisively.

Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan over the disputed Sir Creek (Photo: ANI)
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan over the disputed Sir Creek (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 2, 2025 17:21:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday gave a strong warning to Pakistan in the Sir Creek area, a strategically sensitive and disputed zone along the Gujarat coast. Addressing a military base near Bhuj, Gujarat, while performing the ancient ‘shastra puja’ on Dussehra, Singh stated that any misadventure in the area would be met with a “resounding response” that could alter history and geography.

Singh blamed Pakistan for ambiguous motives, referring to recent expansion of military infrastructure along Sir Creek. He stressed India’s repeated attempts to settle the dispute through negotiations, underlining that the border dispute has not been settled 78 years after independence.

What is Sir Creek and Why Is It Disputed?

Sir Creek is a 96-kilometre-long estuary of the tides in the Rann of Kutch that separates Pakistan’s Sindh province from Gujarat’s Kutch region. It was named after a British representative and opens into the Arabian Sea. It is a major fishing ground with untapped oil and gas resources. The terrain has very hot summers and cold winters, and it is very hard to navigate.

The conflict goes back to the 1914 Bombay government resolution that sought to establish the boundary between Sindh and Kutch. Under Paragraph 9 of the agreement, the boundary is “to the east of the Creek”, putting the creek within Sindh now Pakistan. After Partition in 1947, the dispute continued, to be settled under international maritime law, namely the Thalweg principle.

Pakistan asserts the creek is not navigable, contending the Thalweg principle is inapplicable. India asserts the creek is navigable at high tide, and the seashore boundary should be resolved under international conventions.

Operation Sindoor and Military Vigilance

Singh also referred to Operation Sindoor, initiated in May 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack. The four-day operation was against terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan-occupied territory, revealing Pakistan’s air defence system. He stressed India’s restraint, making it clear that the mission was to fight against terrorism, not to start war.

Commending coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, Singh added that the operation showcased India’s joint planning and the willingness to defend sovereignty.

“Any belligerent move by Pakistan in the Sir Creek region will evoke a forceful reaction,” Singh cautioned, citing past military operations and pointing out that there is one route to Karachi that runs through Sir Creek.

Check these Major Facts Regarding Sir Creek

 One of the subcontinent’s largest fishing grounds; potential oil and gas deposits.

 96-km tidal estuary between Pakistan and Gujarat.

 Reaches into the Arabian Sea and was so named after a British diplomat.

 Contested over varying interpretations of the maritime border.

India uses the Thalweg principle, while Pakistan maintains the creek is non-navigable.

Sir Creek remains a sensitive geopolitical flashpoint, with India having keen protection through the Indian Army and BSF. The area highlights the persistent India-Pakistan maritime dispute, mixing strategy, economics, and history.

ALSO READ: Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 5:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: defence minister rajnath singhhome-hero-pos-2rajnath singhSir Creek

RELATED News

Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session

LATEST NEWS

GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Chilean wines boom in Brazil as tariffs dampen US demand
Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session
After Nepal, Gen-Z Protests Break Out In This Country Over World Cup Spending, Name Is…
Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’
Oil edges lower for fourth day on oversupply concerns
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS