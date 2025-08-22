Ram Nath Kovind to Lead RSS 100th Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagpur

Former President of India, Dr Ram Nath Kovind, has been invited as the chief guest for the RSS centenary Vijayadashami Utsav, scheduled for October 2, 2025, at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur. The milestone event marks 100 years since the RSS’s founding in 1925.

The RSS Sarsanghchalak, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, will also address the gathering of swayamsevaks, continuing the long-standing tradition of his crucial message on this big day.

This centenary celebration comes with a series of ceremonial and cultural rituals. One of the key traditions includes the Shastra Puja, during which volunteers perform a ceremonial worship of weapons, indicating the protection of righteousness and the triumph of virtue. The day’s events also include the evening ritual in which volunteers offer Apta (Shami) leaves to the Sarsanghchalak representing the exchange of “gold,” which signifies wealth, goodwill, and unity among the community.

To commemorate the 100-year milestone, RSS has launched an extensive outreach initiative encompassing more than 100,000 “Hindu Sammelans” and numerous conventions across the country. Complementing these efforts, a door-to-door campaign has been rolled out nationwide to engage grassroots-level participation and extend the message of remembrance to every corner of India.

The attendance of a former head of state like Dr. Ramnath Kovind brightens the celebrations with added shine and national importance. In previous years, the RSS has invited dignitaries from diverse national backgrounds for instance, in 2024, former ISRO chief Dr K. Radhakrishnan served as chief guest highlighting RSS’s tradition of including prominent personalities in its flagship events.

As RSS steps aboard towards its second century, the Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur is set to stand as a defining moment blending ritual, reflection, and renewal of purpose for the organization and its widespread cadre.

