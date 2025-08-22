LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Ram Nath Kovind to Lead RSS 100th Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagpur

Ram Nath Kovind to Lead RSS 100th Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagpur

Former President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the RSS centenary Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur on October 2, 2025. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address swayamsevaks, with rituals like Shastra Puja and nationwide outreach events marking the occasion.

Ram Nath Kovind to Lead RSS 100th Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagpur

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 22, 2025 19:51:46 IST

Former President of India, Dr Ram Nath Kovind, has been invited as the chief guest for the RSS centenary Vijayadashami Utsav, scheduled for October 2, 2025, at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur. The milestone event marks 100 years since the RSS’s founding in 1925. 

The RSS Sarsanghchalak, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, will also address the gathering of swayamsevaks, continuing the long-standing tradition of his crucial message on this big day.

This centenary celebration comes with a series of ceremonial and cultural rituals. One of the key traditions includes the Shastra Puja, during which volunteers perform a ceremonial worship of weapons, indicating the protection of righteousness and the triumph of virtue. The day’s events also include the evening ritual in which volunteers offer Apta (Shami) leaves to the Sarsanghchalak representing the exchange of “gold,” which signifies wealth, goodwill, and unity among the community.

To commemorate the 100-year milestone, RSS has launched an extensive outreach initiative encompassing more than 100,000 “Hindu Sammelans” and numerous conventions across the country. Complementing these efforts, a door-to-door campaign has been rolled out nationwide to engage grassroots-level participation and extend the message of remembrance to every corner of India. 

The attendance of a former head of state like Dr. Ramnath Kovind brightens the celebrations with added shine and national importance. In previous years, the RSS has invited dignitaries from diverse national backgrounds for instance, in 2024, former ISRO chief Dr K. Radhakrishnan served as chief guest highlighting RSS’s tradition of including prominent personalities in its flagship events. 

As RSS steps aboard towards its second century, the Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur is set to stand as a defining moment blending ritual, reflection, and renewal of purpose for the organization and its widespread cadre.

Also Read: MP Resident Demands Action After Receiving Fewer Laddoos Than Others

Tags: 100th AnniversarynagpurRam Nath KovindRSS 100 years

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Ram Nath Kovind to Lead RSS 100th Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagpur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ram Nath Kovind to Lead RSS 100th Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagpur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ram Nath Kovind to Lead RSS 100th Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagpur
Ram Nath Kovind to Lead RSS 100th Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagpur
Ram Nath Kovind to Lead RSS 100th Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagpur
Ram Nath Kovind to Lead RSS 100th Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagpur

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?