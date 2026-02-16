Ramadan 2026 Date: Will Fasting Start On Feb 18 Or 19? Here’s When Roza Is Likely To Begin

The holy month of Ramadan is just days away, and Muslims across the world are awaiting the sighting of the crescent moon to begin fasting in 2026. Preparations are already in full swing as families get ready to welcome a month of prayer, charity and spiritual reflection.

Ramadan 2026 Date in India and Gulf Countries

According to the Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin on February 18 or 19, depending on the sighting of the new moon, known as the Hilal. Since the Islamic calendar follows lunar cycles, the exact start date is confirmed only after the crescent moon is sighted.

If the moon is sighted on the evening of Wednesday, February 18, the first fast (Roza) will be observed on Thursday, February 19. However, if the crescent is not visible and the month of Shaban completes 30 days, fasting will begin on Friday, February 20.

In Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the moon is often sighted a day earlier than in India. As a result, Ramadan may begin on February 18 in these countries, while in India it is more likely to commence on February 19.

Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds immense spiritual importance for Muslims. It is believed that the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this sacred month, particularly on Laylat al-Qadr, also known as the Night of Power. This blessed night falls in the last 10 days of Ramadan and is commonly observed on the 27th night.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset, refraining from food and drink while focusing on prayer, charity and self-discipline. The month concludes with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

Date Demand Surges Ahead of Ramadan 2026

As Ramadan approaches, markets in Hyderabad are witnessing a surge in demand for dates, which are traditionally consumed to break the fast. Traders have stocked 30–35 varieties this season, including Ajwa, Medjool, Safawi, Sukkari and Mabroom.

Vendors report that while prices of Iranian dates have risen sharply due to unrest in the country, imports from Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Iraq, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have seen only marginal price increases. Overall supply remains steady despite minor fluctuations.

Consumers have been advised to carefully inspect dates before purchase. Experts suggest checking for discolouration, unusual smell, or signs of worms to avoid poor-quality or expired stock, especially since the date business is largely seasonal.

With moon sighting announcements expected soon, millions now await official confirmation of the Ramadan 2026 start date. Whether fasting begins on February 18 or 19, the holy month promises a time of devotion, reflection and community bonding.

ALSO READ: Bank Locker Fraud In Bengaluru: Deputy Bank Manager Arrested For Stealing 2,780 Grams Of Gold Worth ₹3.5 Crore For Alleged Online Betting