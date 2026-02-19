Ramadan Calendar 2026: First Roza Tommorw, Check Iftar and Sehri Time on February 19, Crescent Moon Sighted in Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow

Ramadan Calendar 2026: Ramadan- also spelled Ramzan, Ramadan, or Ramazan- is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar (Hijri) calendar. The holy month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and signifies a time of fasting, prayer, charity, and spiritual reflection for Muslims worldwide.

Throughout the month, Muslims dedicate themselves to Allah through sincere prayers, fasting from dawn until sunset without food or water, observing sehri (pre-dawn meal) and iftar (evening meal), and taking part in various religious and charitable activities.

When Is First Day of Ramadan?

Following sunset today, mosques across India began confirming the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start of Ramadan. In the national capital, the announcement was made from Jama Masjid.

In Lucknow, the Shahi Imam of Aishbagh Idgah, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, confirmed on Wednesday evening that the crescent moon had been sighted and that the first fast (roza) would be observed on Thursday. Similar announcements were made in cities such as Hyderabad and Bhopal, signalling the beginning of the holy month.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, popularly known as the Moon Sighting Committee in Hyderabad, also declared that the crescent had been sighted. Accordingly, Ramadan 2026 in India will commence on Thursday, February 19, in Hyderabad.

Ramadan Calendar 2026

Date Sehri Time Iftar Time February 19, 2026 05:36 AM 06:15 PM February 20, 2026 05:35 AM 06:16 PM February 21, 2026 05:35 AM 06:17 PM February 22, 2026 05:34 AM 06:17 PM February 23, 2026 05:33 AM 06:18 PM February 24, 2026 05:32 AM 06:19 PM February 25, 2026 05:31 AM 06:19 PM February 26, 2026 05:30 AM 06:20 PM February 27, 2026 05:29 AM 06:21 PM February 28, 2026 05:28 AM 06:21 PM March 1, 2026 05:27 AM 06:22 PM March 2, 2026 05:26 AM 06:23 PM March 3, 2026 05:25 AM 06:23 PM March 4, 2026 05:24 AM 06:24 PM March 5, 2026 05:23 AM 06:25 PM March 6, 2026 05:22 AM 06:25 PM March 7, 2026 05:21 AM 06:26 PM March 8, 2026 05:20 AM 06:26 PM March 9, 2026 05:19 AM 06:27 PM March 10, 2026 05:18 AM 06:28 PM March 11, 2026 05:17 AM 06:28 PM March 12, 2026 05:15 AM 06:29 PM March 13, 2026 05:14 AM 06:29 PM March 14, 2026 05:13 AM 06:30 PM March 15, 2026 05:12 AM 06:31 PM March 16, 2026 05:11 AM 06:31 PM March 17, 2026 05:10 AM 06:32 PM March 18, 2026 05:08 AM 06:32 PM March 19, 2026 05:07 AM 06:33 PM March 20, 2026 05:06 AM 06:33 PM