LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > Red Alert Issued For Mumbai As Some Parts Record More Than 200 MM Rainfall On August 16

Red Alert Issued For Mumbai As Some Parts Record More Than 200 MM Rainfall On August 16

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Mumbai and its suburbs in the early hours of August 16, Saturday and due to this the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the metropolis.

Representative Image (Photo Credit- ANI)
Representative Image (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 16, 2025 20:44:00 IST

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Mumbai and its suburbs in the early hours of August 16, Saturday and due to this the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the metropolis. There is a forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai till August 21. In some parts of Mumbai, more than 200 mm rainfall was recorded in the early hours of Saturday (August 16, 2025). The low-lying areas were submerged with water and the movement of local trains were also impacted. 

Mumbai Police issues update about the situation

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Police had updated the Mumbaikars about the aftereffects of the rainfall, i.e.- water logging and the reduced visibility reported in several areas. According to the Mumbai Police, 

Casualties due to the heavy rainfall 

According to the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on the Central Railway line, tracks were submerged at Matunga, Sion, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Ghatkopar, and Bhandup on the main line. The tracks were also submerged on the Wadala, Chunabhatti, Tilak Nagar and Kurla on the Harbour Line. As per the ANI report citing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 2 people were reported dead and 2 others were injured after landslides struck Mumbai’s Jankalyan Society located in Vikhroli. 

Apart from these casualties due to the poor weather conditions, an IndiGo plane also suffered a tail strike while attempting a go-around at the Mumbai Airport on Saturday.

Also read: Weather Update For July 25, 2025: Rain Intensity To Decrease From July 25, Heavy Rainfall Alert For Mumbai

Tags: heavy rainfall MumbaiMumbai heavy rainfall casualtiesMumbai Red Alert

RELATED News

ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

LATEST NEWS

‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
Red Alert Issued For Mumbai As Some Parts Record More Than 200 MM Rainfall On August 16

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Red Alert Issued For Mumbai As Some Parts Record More Than 200 MM Rainfall On August 16

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Red Alert Issued For Mumbai As Some Parts Record More Than 200 MM Rainfall On August 16
Red Alert Issued For Mumbai As Some Parts Record More Than 200 MM Rainfall On August 16
Red Alert Issued For Mumbai As Some Parts Record More Than 200 MM Rainfall On August 16
Red Alert Issued For Mumbai As Some Parts Record More Than 200 MM Rainfall On August 16

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?