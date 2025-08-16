Red Alert Issued For Mumbai As Some Parts Record More Than 200 MM Rainfall On August 16

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Mumbai and its suburbs in the early hours of August 16, Saturday and due to this the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the metropolis. There is a forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai till August 21. In some parts of Mumbai, more than 200 mm rainfall was recorded in the early hours of Saturday (August 16, 2025). The low-lying areas were submerged with water and the movement of local trains were also impacted.

Mumbai Police issues update about the situation

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Police had updated the Mumbaikars about the aftereffects of the rainfall, i.e.- water logging and the reduced visibility reported in several areas. According to the Mumbai Police,

Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Water-logging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. Police have been instructed to be on… — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 15, 2025

Casualties due to the heavy rainfall

According to the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on the Central Railway line, tracks were submerged at Matunga, Sion, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Ghatkopar, and Bhandup on the main line. The tracks were also submerged on the Wadala, Chunabhatti, Tilak Nagar and Kurla on the Harbour Line. As per the ANI report citing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 2 people were reported dead and 2 others were injured after landslides struck Mumbai’s Jankalyan Society located in Vikhroli.

Apart from these casualties due to the poor weather conditions, an IndiGo plane also suffered a tail strike while attempting a go-around at the Mumbai Airport on Saturday.

Also read: Weather Update For July 25, 2025: Rain Intensity To Decrease From July 25, Heavy Rainfall Alert For Mumbai