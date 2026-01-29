LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Relaxing Injection' Turned Deadly: Nurse Kills Parents After They Opposed Her Inter-Caste Marriage, Injects Lethal Drug in Telangana

'Relaxing Injection' Turned Deadly: Nurse Kills Parents After They Opposed Her Inter-Caste Marriage, Injects Lethal Drug in Telangana

In a chilling case that has shocked Telangana, a 25-year-old nurse has been arrested for allegedly murdering her parents after they opposed her inter-caste marriage.

Nurse Kills Parents After They Opposed Her Inter-Caste Marriage. Photo: Gemini
Nurse Kills Parents After They Opposed Her Inter-Caste Marriage. Photo: Gemini

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 29, 2026 16:53:42 IST

‘Relaxing Injection’ Turned Deadly: Nurse Kills Parents After They Opposed Her Inter-Caste Marriage, Injects Lethal Drug in Telangana

Telangana Murder Case: In a chilling case that has shocked Telangana, a 25-year-old nurse has been arrested for allegedly murdering her parents after they opposed her inter-caste marriage. Police said the accused administered a lethal dose of a drug, sourced from the hospital where she worked under the guise of a “relaxing injection” at their home in Vikarabad district, leading to the deaths of both parents.

Police Raise Suspicion After Finding Blood-Stained Syringe 

Vikarabad police said they were alerted on January 25 about the deaths of a couple, N. Dasaratham (58) and his wife Lakshmi (54), at their home in Yacharam village. Relatives initially told authorities that Dasaratham had died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison, while Lakshmi reportedly died soon after due to shock. 

However, police began to suspect foul play after discovering a blood-stained syringe at the scene. The deaths were then classified as suspicious, an FIR was registered, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

How Did Police Uncover Truth? 

As part of the probe, police questioned the couple’s son and their three daughters. Investigators said inconsistencies in the statement of the youngest daughter, Surekha, triggered suspicion and led to further questioning. During sustained interrogation, Surekha allegedly confessed to murdering her parents on the night of January 24. 

Police said she had taken leave from work that day and travelled to her parents’ home in Vikarabad district, where, after dinner, she reportedly injected them with a lethal dose of a drug under the guise of giving medication to help them relax.

How Hospital Drug Trial Exposes Crime

Police said Surekha was employed at a private hospital in Sangareddy district, from where she allegedly took a muscle-relaxant drug without the knowledge of hospital authorities. The medication is routinely used during surgical procedures, and officials said an overdose can prove fatal. 

Investigators later traced the serial number of the recovered drug to a batch issued to the same hospital where the accused worked. The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 4:53 PM IST
Tags: crime news, inter cast marriage murder, Murder case, nurse killed parents in telangana, Telangana murder case

‘Relaxing Injection’ Turned Deadly: Nurse Kills Parents After They Opposed Her Inter-Caste Marriage, Injects Lethal Drug in Telangana

