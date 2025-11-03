Renukaswamy Case: Bengaluru Court Charges Darshan, Pavitra Gowda With Murder, Conspiracy

In a major development, Bengaluru’s 64th Sessions Court on Monday framed charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and unlawful assembly against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavitra Gowda, and 15 others in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case. All 17 accused pleaded not guilty, and the trial is set to begin on November 10.

Court Frames Charges

The courtroom witnessed heavy public and media presence, prompting Judge IP Naik to express frustration over the overcrowding.

“How can charges be framed with so many people here?” the judge remarked, asking unrelated lawyers to leave.

He further warned that the hearing could be postponed or even conducted in-camera if the situation continued. Once order was restored, the court proceeded to read out the charges.

Case Details

According to the charges, the victim Renukaswamy (33), a resident of Chitradurga and a fan of actor Darshan, had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavitra Gowda. Following this, he was kidnapped, taken to a shed in Bengaluru, and brutally assaulted on June 9, 2024.

“He was beaten with slippers and a wooden plank, causing fatal injuries,” the judge read aloud.

The court also noted that Pavitra Gowda allegedly hit Renukaswamy with a slipper, while Darshan is accused of removing his pants and assaulting his private parts, leading to his death.

Some of the accused were allegedly offered money to falsely take the blame, according to the prosecution’s case summary.

After the charges were read, all 17 accused- including Darshan and Pavitra,pleaded not guilty. The court then began the signing procedure confirming the formal framing of charges.

