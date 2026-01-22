Republic Day 2026: Delhi police All Set To Use AI Enabled Smart Glasses For Enhance Security On Big Day

Delhi Police are set to roll out AI-powered smart glasses and advanced facial recognition systems ahead of the 2026 Republic Day celebrations. The initiative has been tako bolster security and tighten surveillance in the national capital.

How will the AI- enabled smart glasses work on Republic Day?

The Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Devesh Kumar Mahala, explaining the technology, said multiple algorithms have been fed into standalone systems that can identify wanted individuals even if they attempt to disguise themselves.

“If wanted individuals are detected or spotted, even if they are wearing makeup, a mask, or a cap or have a beard, our algorithm will identify them.” This database has been trained using different algorithms so that it can identify a person regardless of how they look, whether it’s a photo from 20 years ago or a recent one, whether they have a beard or long hair, or even a cut on their face,” he added.

This will be the first time that Delhi Police personnel will use such advanced wearable technology during the Republic Day parade. Selected police personnel will wear the smart glasses while on duty along the parade route to monitor crowds and identify potential threats.

What is the strategy behind the use of AI- enabled smart glasses on R-day?

While talking about the advanced AI technology, Mahala said the force is making full use of technology-driven solutions from a security perspective. He claimed that all CCTV cameras will be equipped with video analytics and Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), enabling police to identify suspects with greater accuracy.

“There are various types of video analytics, and we will utilize them as well. This time, we are also using specially developed cameras and wearable glasses,” Mahala said.

The official mentioned that data security has been prioritized, and the FRS cameras and wearable glasses will operate on standalone systems that are not connected to the internet.

“Each device will carry its own encrypted database, stored locally on mobile phones linked to smart glasses, ensuring controlled and secure usage,” said official.

Smart Glasses, Thermal Scans, and Multi-Layer Security to Safeguard Republic Day Parade

Police said the AI-enabled smart glasses come with an inbuilt camera linked to a mobile application and a database containing details of nearly 65,000 criminals. The system scans faces in real time and instantly notifies on-duty personnel if an individual with a criminal history is identified.

Mahala added that the smart glasses are also equipped with thermal scanning capabilities, which will assist in detecting concealed weapons or suspicious items carried by people attending the parade.

Beyond technological surveillance, comprehensive physical security measures have been put in place. Approximately 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in the New Delhi district, supported by more than 3,000 CCTV cameras and over 30 control rooms. Authorities will implement a three-tier security check for pedestrians, with comparable screening procedures for vehicles.

(With inputs from ANI)

