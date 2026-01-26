Republic Day 2026: From Russia To Australia, These Countries Extended Heartfelt Wishes To India

As India marked its 77th Republic Day, on January 26, greetings flowed in from diplomats across the world. Envoys from Russia, Japan, Australia and Bangladesh conveyed their wishes on the occasion.

Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India extended his greetings in Hindi, saying, “Dear Indian friends, heartfelt congratulations on Republic Day.” Other Russian diplomats also shared their messages in multiple Indian languages, including Odia, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Urdu, Tamil, Assamese, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi.

How other nations marked India’s Republic Day?

Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono also conveyed his warm greetings on the occasion. In a post on X, he wrote, “Warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India. I look forward to joining the celebrations after receiving the At-Home invitation from the Hon’ble President of India—a reminder of the country’s rich and diverse culture.”

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah also shared his greetings on the occasion. In a post on X, he said, “Bangladesh felicitates every woman, man and child in India on the 77th Republic Day.” He conveyed the message in several Indian languages, reflecting the spirit of inclusivity and friendship.

Australian envoy shares Republic Day message for India

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green underscored the significance of 26 January as a shared national day for both countries and expressed hope for another productive year in bilateral relations. In a post on X, he wrote, “26 January is a special day shared by Australians and Indians. Best wishes for a happy and reflective #AustraliaDay and #RepublicDay, and another year of strong Australia-India dosti.”







EU leaders attend Republic Day 2026 as India marks its 77th year as a republic



As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, marked by a special tribute to the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council António Luís Santos da Costa are attending the celebrations as Chief Guests.

Observed annually on January 26, Republic Day commemorates the adoption of India’s Constitution in 1950, when the country formally became a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic. The occasion holds deep historical importance, symbolising the culmination of India’s freedom struggle and the establishment of constitutional governance founded on the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

