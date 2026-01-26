LIVE TV
Home > India > 77th Republic Day Parade 2026 Marks Historic Debut Of Suryastra System, Bhairav Battalion, And Bactrian Camels Showcasing India's Military Prowess

77th Republic Day Parade 2026 Marks Historic Debut Of Suryastra System, Bhairav Battalion, And Bactrian Camels Showcasing India’s Military Prowess

The majestic event was conducted with ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’ as its main theme, which included multiple march‑past contingents and mechanised columns and aerial displays that featured nearly 6000 defence personnel.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 26, 2026 12:00:19 IST

77th Republic Day Parade 2026 Marks Historic Debut Of Suryastra System, Bhairav Battalion, And Bactrian Camels Showcasing India's Military Prowess

India celebrates its 77th Republic Day celebration on January 26, 2026, through a large parade that demonstrated military strength and cultural traditions and technological progress of the nation along Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The majestic event was conducted with ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’ as its main theme, which included multiple march‑past contingents and mechanised columns and aerial displays that featured nearly 6000 defence personnel. High profile dignitaries, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, attended the event as chief guests to demonstrate India’s global diplomatic connections and international standing.

The parade introduced numerous first time elements which attracted special interest from both public observers and defence analysts. Among the most notable was the advanced ‘Suryastra’ Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS), a deep strike weapon capable of surface‑to‑surface engagement up to 300 km, which demonstrates India’s expanding indigenous military capabilities.



The newly raised Bhairav light commando battalion also marched for the first time, having been formed in late 2025 to bridge the gap between regular infantry and special forces. The animal contingents included Bactrian camels and Zanskar ponies which marched alongside traditional units to demonstrate how animals performed different functions during military operations.

Historic Debut Of Suryastra System, Bhairav Battalion, And Bactrian Camels Showcasing India’s Military Prowess

The parade showcased contemporary defense technologies together with historical military formations which demonstrated India’s defense capabilities. The ceremonial boulevard displayed Indian military equipment through its phased ‘battle array formation’ which depicted actual combat deployment of BrahMos and Akash missile systems and Main Battle Tank Arjun and multiple artillery and drone systems. The land display was enhanced by a flypast which showcased 29 aircraft including Rafale fighters and transport planes and helicopters that contributed to the celebratory aerial display. The parade served as a strong demonstration of national pride which showcased India’s diverse cultural heritage and its growing military capabilities.

Also Read: Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes Second Indian Astronaut to Receive Ashok Chakra on Republic Day 2026, 41 Years After Rakesh Sharma

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 11:55 AM IST
Tags: Bactrian CamelsBhairav Battalionhappy republic day paradeRepublic DayRepublic Day 2026republic day guest 2026

77th Republic Day Parade 2026 Marks Historic Debut Of Suryastra System, Bhairav Battalion, And Bactrian Camels Showcasing India’s Military Prowess

