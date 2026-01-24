Republic Day 2026: From the Ladakh Scouts to the European Union Contingent — Here Are All 18 Contingents Taking Part in the Parade

With the annual parade at Kartavya path in New Delhi, India will mark its 77th Republic day on Monday, January 26, 2026. The day which will be highlighted with a ceremonial showcase of the country, constitutional values, military strength and cultural diversity.

This year a total of 18 marching contingent will take part in the Republic day parade. From the Army, Navy, Airforce to specialised forces and uniformed services, each contingent will bring its own traditions, uniforms, and operational identity to the ceremonial march. Here is the full list of who will be the 18 contingents in the republic day 2026.

The Army’s and 61 Cavalry

The Army will lead seven marching contingents, a mounted column of the 61 Cavalry, and the parade’s first-phase battle group.

The 61 Cavalry remains the world’s only operational horse-mounted cavalry unit. Raised in 1953, the regiment carries forward the legacy of former princely state cavalry units. In 1954, the Jodhpur/Kachhawa Horse and the Mysore Lancers were amalgamated to form the present-day 61st Cavalry.

The Animal Contingent Of The Remount & Veterinary Corps

The Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC) will lead a dedicated animal contingent, reflecting India’s high-altitude operational reality. The RVC which is a crucial branch of the Indian Army, responsible for breeding, rearing, training, and providing veterinary care for all animals, primarily horses, Camels, mules, and dogs used for military purposes. Performing, for the first time, each animal holds specific values on their own.

The Scouts and Rajput Regiment Contingent

This year, a mixed Scouts contingent will comprise troops from the Arunachal Scouts, Ladakh Scouts, Sikkim Scouts, Garhwal Scouts, Kumaon Scouts and Dogra Scouts. The contingent is commanded by Lt Amit Chaudhary and includes 144 other ranks, three junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and one officer.

The Rajput Regiment’s motto, Sarvatra Vijay (Victory Everywhere), along with its war cry, Bol Bajrang Bali Ki Jai, remains central to the regiment’s identity.

The Assam and Jammu And Kashmir Light Infantry Contingent

The Assam Regiment’s distinction as one of the best-performing marching contingents in past Army Day and Republic Day parades adds historical resonance to its return in 2026. The Jammu and Kashmir regiment has also played a key role in counter-insurgency operations, high-altitude warfare, and major military engagements across the northern theatre.

The Regiment of Artillery Contingent and Bhairav Light Commando Battalion

Since Independence, the Artillery Regiment has played a pivotal role in major conflicts, including the 1947–48 war, the 1962 India–China war, the 1965 and 1971 India–Pakistan wars, and the 1999 Kargil conflict, where sustained artillery fire proved crucial in recapturing key high-altitude positions.

This year’s Republic Day parade will also mark the debut of the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion. Commenting on its induction, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said the battalion was introduced to “bridge the gap” between conventional infantry units and special forces.

The Ladakh scouts and the Indian Navy Contingent

With just five battalions, the Ladakh Scouts contingent is the smallest infantry regiment in the Indian Army, yet among the most decorated, having earned more than 600 honours. The regiment gained national recognition for its role during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

The Indian Navy contingent, comprising 144 sailors, will represent a cross-section of India’s diverse population. Led by Lt Karan Nagyal, with platoon commanders Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari and Lt Varun Dreveriya, the contingent will highlight the Navy’s growing human capital and its emphasis on jointmanship aligned with national initiatives.

The Indian Air force and the Central Armed Police Forces, Delhi Police, NCC And Youth Contingents

The IAF’s 144-person marching contingent will be led by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar. The contingent’s motto, “Touch the Sky with Glory,” embodies a fusion of modernity and heritage.

The CRPF unit, which consists of 140 male contingents, will be led by a 26-year-old female officer from Jammu and Kashmir, Assistant Commandant Simran Bala. Bala, a female officer, will make history by leading an all-male CRPF marching squad in the Republic Day parade.

The European Union Contingent

A contingent from the European Union will march on Republic Day in 2026, indicating a major international presence in the national celebration. Along the parade route, two Gypsy vehicles carrying four European Union flag bearers will take part.

Several European Union leaders will be present on the day, highlighting India’s growing cooperation with Europe in the areas of commerce, technology, climate action, and geopolitical stability.

Read More: Republic Day 2026 Date, Time And Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Parade LIVE On TV, Mobile Apps And Online