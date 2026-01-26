LIVE TV
Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Republic Day parade 2026 this year presents the theme ‘Vande Mataram’ which celebrates 150 years of the national song and its role in India's independence movement.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 26, 2026 08:16:42 IST

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on Monday, January 26, 2026, marking the anniversary of the Constitution coming into force in 1950. The Republic Day Parade serves as the main ceremonial event which takes place at Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi to display the nation’s military capabilities and cultural heritage and its historical progress.

Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming

The parade this year presents the theme ‘Vande Mataram’ which celebrates 150 years of the national song and its role in India’s independence movement. The attending dignitaries will include major international leaders who will demonstrate India’s diplomatic relations and worldwide partnerships.

The Republic Day celebrations with their official parade begin at dawn. The parade venue opens its gates to spectators starting at 7:00 AM IST before the main ceremony begins at 9:30 AM when the President of India displays the national flag after the Prime Minister pays his respects at the National War Memorial. The parade is expected to start at 10:30 AM IST and continue for 90 minutes according to most sources while displaying marching groups and colorful displays and Indian Air Force aerial demonstrations.

The Republic Day Parade will have live broadcasts and streaming services throughout India for people who cannot attend the event. The event will be shown live on Doordarshan (DD National) and its official YouTube channel, as well as on the All India Radio YouTube channel, Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube, and MyGov YouTube channels. Major national news channels will provide live coverage which allows families worldwide to watch the patriotic spectacle as it happens through their TV, smartphone, and computer devices.

Also Read: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Army Officer Who Became India’s Military Face During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan, Conferred With Vishisht Sewa Medal

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 8:16 AM IST
Tags: 26 january 2026 republic day themeflag hoisting on republic dayflag hoisting time on 26 january 2026parade timingsRepublic Dayrepublic day 2026 parade time

